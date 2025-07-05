Is earning S$6.8K at 23 in Singapore impressive or just average? Young foreigner asks

SINGAPORE: For most young professionals, the chance to live and work in a foreign country is as exciting as it is unnerving. That’s precisely where one 23-year-old finds himself as he equips himself to transfer to Singapore for a two-year contract, prepared with a newly issued job offer and a monthly remuneration of S$6,800.

With a Reddit post, he put his inquiries to the international online community: Is this a decent compensation for someone just starting? Can I afford rent at S$2,500/month? And significantly, how relaxed and sustainable will my lifestyle be?

The response from experienced locals and fellow expatriates was instantaneous and perceptive, offering clarification on both the financial truths and prospects that come with living in the Lion City.

Impressive for his age

Redditors agreed that S$6,800 is a good beginning salary, specifically for a 23-year-old. “Many people at that age can only dream of having this type of pay,” one user wrote. “Heck, you might even be making more than someone with 10 years more experience.”

While background, like education, industry, and work experience, is missing, their shared opinion is that he’s doing well based on local standards. Singapore’s median monthly salary (as of 2024) floats around S$5,000, so this income already puts him securely elevated.

Rent: How far will S$2,500 go?

One of the poster’s major worries was housing, whether a S$2,500/month house rental is realistic. The short answer: it depends on what he’s looking for and where. For that amount, choices include a one-bedroom condo unit in an outlying city location or a more expansive flat in a residential area. However, leasing an entire apartment in central areas such as Orchard, Tanjong Pagar, or Marina Bay will be stretching the budget.

Redditors provided some viewpoint here, too: “If you choose to rent a room (and not a whole flat) a bit further from the centre, cook at home or eat at hawker centres, and take mostly public transport, you can save up at least S$3,000 a month.”

So, even though S$2,500 could get a desirable flat on a respectable site, it might come at the cost of savings, except if lifestyle choices are consequently fine-tuned.

Comfort vs. savings

A major theme that can be gleaned from the Reddit conversation is balance. Yes, one can likely live very contentedly on a S$6.8K pay, but living huge could mean saving little.

Singapore offers a variety of lifestyle choices like Michelin-starred hawker kiosks and expensive bistros, glossy MRT trains and always-available ride-hailing apps, luxurious fitness centres in the CBD and ActiveSG public sports services in the heartlands. The trick, as one Redditor put it, is making concessions and striking a balance: “Don’t stay at Orchard, don’t spend $15 for every meal, and don’t take Grab everywhere—but also don’t feel bad for treating yourself to a nice croissant if you feel like it.”

Eventually, it comes down to one’s priorities. Do you want to take trips often, live alone, or eat out? One can, comfortably even. But then, savings will have to be relegated to the background. Or are you the type who prefers to store up a substantial chunk of money every month? Sharing a condo flat, using public transportation, and eating at hawker centres can go a long way.

Other costs to consider

The young expat also inquired regarding monthly expenditures outside of rent. Healthcare, for instance, is costly, specifically if you’re depending exclusively on private care. “S$800 for medical expenses isn’t great,” one Redditor cautioned. “One ultrasound at a private clinic can already cost more than S$100; an MRI, a few hundred.” This cautioned him that even in an extremely technologically advanced system, quality care has a steep price, particularly when there’s no all-inclusive insurance.

A promising start with room to grow

For a young adult starting on a global exploration, S$6,800/month in Singapore is a solid foothold. It offers comfort, a decent lifestyle, and—if managed well—an excellent savings rate too.

But like in any other place, lifestyle choices are the real game changers. As the Reddit crowd astutely emphasised, “The question is, do you prefer to save money or live as comfortably as possible?”