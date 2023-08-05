“Is $400 monthly allowance enough for poly students?”: Netizen turns to Singaporeans for allowance concerns

SINGAPORE: A poly student recently turned to Singaporeans to ask whether or not a S$400 monthly allowance is enough for poly students. Many Singaporeans responded by reminding the youngster to be grateful for whatever is given. A handful even shared anecdotes about how, back in the day, they would work to earn extra while studying.

“Is $400 monthly allowance enough for poly students?” This question, posted by an anonymous participant on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group has gotten the attention of many online users.

“This $400 is only for Monday to Friday, three meals a day, plus transportation to school daily. Which is to say Monday to Friday I need to buy my own dinner too as we don’t cook,” the netizen shared. “My parents provide meals on weekends as we usually eat out. But on Saturdays, I usually go out with friends but not always. Sunday is family day.”

Many responded to the post by calling on the student to be grateful for whatever is given, a handful sharing their own experiences in their youth or with their children.

“My son in ITE gets half of that,” said one. “If you deem $400 not enough for your lifestyle, you could take up a part time job to help fund it.”

“Be thankful your parents give you an allowance!” wrote another. “You don’t know there are many parents out there that don’t bother or can’t afford.”

still, a third shared, “Be grateful for $400 and it is a lot from the parent. In actual fact he should be working part-time over weekend or free time instead of have good time with the friends. Meeting your friends once a month is more than enough for catching up and networking…”

Others shared how it was for them back in the day, with one saying, “Wow in poly I was working part time just to pay my own school fees. You still got allowance! Good life.”

Another offered a gentle reality check, saying, “Wake up bro…in our time during SEC 2, (we would) start to find a part-time job.”

Still, another gave the student a word of advice, saying, “Be grateful…work part time if you think it’s not enough because everything is getting expensive here.”

One netizen compared the student’s allowance with the reality of adulthood for some people, saying, “Some of the working adults don’t even spend $400 during working days per month. Save up or work part time then.”

What’s your take on this? is $400 enough?

