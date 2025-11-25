Internet has fun with ‘Intern of the month’ IG post that looks like an obituary

MALAYSIA: Everyone wants to be recognised for work that’s well done, and it’s completely next level when the honour is posted on social media for the whole world to see.

Except maybe when the post looks like the honoree has gone on to the great beyond.

EXN Lube, a lubricant oil and diesel engine company from Malaysia, went viral when it honoured a young man named Sam Chin as its “Best Intern of the Month” in a post on Nov 20. The post congratulated Mr Chin and urged him to “Keep shining and aiming higher!”

However, Mr Chin’s photo is inexplicably set amid a background showing a blue sky and white clouds, as well as two white doves, which suggests something other than an excellent performance at work.

Its unusual appearance has gained the post 167,000 likes and almost 4000 comments, when the company usually gets a dozen or so likes for its posts.

Commenters had a great time poking fun at the post.

“I thought bro went home to the Lord,” a netizen wrote, while another joked that Mr Chin had been “selected too soon.”

“I am sorry. OOHH. Congratulations,” an IG user wrote, while another offered their “congratudonlences.”

“May he work in peace,” wrote a commenter.

“I hope he is working in a better place,” jeered another.

An IG user chimed in with “Rest in Promotion.”

In case anyone is wondering, Mr Chin is still alive and kicking (and working).

In response to the comments, the company wrote, “Guys, our intern is still alive! Don’t worry! This post design (is) meant to heavenly fly high! We didn’t know it would really fly so high.”

To this, a commenter replied, “In the black community, this means he’s crossed over. I am glad he’s still with us.”

Others, however, had questions.

“Why would you use such graphics?” one asked, while another wrote, “What’s up with the background?”

A netizen took the opportunity to say, “Utilising depth perception would have worked better. Such as placing him at the top of something that illustrates great height.”

One joked, however, that the company’s message was: “More like, to be the best intern, you gotta sacrifice your life.”

Another chimed in to say, meanwhile, that “trying to explain is making it worse.”

Ouch.

As all publicity is good publicity, an IG user pointed out, “Whoever decided to use this design is a genius! This post attracts lots of attention.” /TISG

Read also: Woman in LinkedIn post about meeting Piyush Gupta says her social media manager made up the story and demanded S$5K to take it down