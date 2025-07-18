// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Indonesian police bust baby trafficking ring with links to Singapore adoptions

By A. Aman

Indonesia/Singapore: In a story that raises disturbing questions about desperation, exploitation, and cross-border ethics, Indonesian police have arrested 12 individuals involved in what they describe as a baby trafficking syndicate — a network that allegedly moved infants from West Java to Singapore under the guise of adoption. They also arrested a dozen suspects across Jakarta, Pontianak and the Javanese city of Bandung.

The ring came to light after parents — who were allegedly complicit in the scheme — reported their children missing when promised payments from traffickers failed to materialise.

Authorities say the syndicate operated across multiple provinces, targeting mothers in crisis — unwed, impoverished, or otherwise unable to care for their newborns — and offering them money in exchange for their babies. According to West Java police, at least 24 infants were trafficked, with 14 documented as sent to Singapore, some as young as three months old.

The babies were reportedly moved from Java to Pontianak in Borneo, and then abroad. Six infants were rescued in time — five in Pontianak and one near Jakarta — but for the rest, their whereabouts remain uncertain.

“These were not isolated incidents,” said Surawan, director of general criminal investigation, who spoke on behalf of the Indonesian police. “This was a syndicate. Each member had a defined role — from recruiting mothers to falsifying documents, to arranging passports and logistics.”

The infants were allegedly sold by their parents for IDR 11 million to 16 million, or about S$900 to S$1,300 — a price that reflects not just the desperation of the seller, but the demand of the buyer.

A human crisis, not just a criminal one

Trafficking syndicates thrive in environments where marginalised mothers have few choices. In this case, many of the women were said to have “agreed” to the process, but in contexts where consent is blurred by poverty, trauma, and manipulation.

This case is not unique to Indonesia. Across the Global South, “manufactured orphans” are not a rarity but a symptom of a larger crisis: unprotected motherhood. In India, Guatemala, and even parts of Africa, babies have been stolen, sold, or substituted for stillbirths. Parents are often deceived into signing away rights they don’t understand, with adoption framed as education or shelter.

These are not just legal violations. They are failures of social support, access to justice, and international safeguards on adoption practices.

More than law enforcement

This is not just a matter of law enforcement. It’s a humanitarian issue. The economic desperation that drives mothers to surrender their infants cannot be solved by arrests alone.

Singaporean’s have expressed their concerns about ethical adoption and child welfare, activists have called on authorities to also strengthen transparency in our adoption ecosystem — including scrutiny of agencies, cross-border procedures, and adoption motivations.

For now, six children are safe. But many more may have been quietly passed across a border, into new names, new identities, and families that may never know the truth.

The real crime isn’t just what’s illegal. It’s what becomes invisible.

