Indonesia, the world’s unexpected coffee capital

INDONESIA: Indonesia has pulled off something remarkable—and it’s done so without much fanfare. While the world was busy looking elsewhere, the country quietly became home to more coffee shops than anywhere else on Earth.

Data from OpenStreetMap’s global Points of Interest shows that, as of November 2025, Indonesia has 461,991 cafés and coffee-related spots, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of Indonesia. That puts it ahead of countries famous for café culture and redraws the global coffee map in an unexpected way.

This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about how people live.

Coffee as a reason to stay a little longer

In Indonesia, coffee isn’t only something you drink—it’s somewhere you go. The driving force behind the boom is nongkrong, a word that roughly translates to “hanging out” but means much more than that.

Coffee shops across the country act as neutral ground. They’re places to work, talk, think, argue, laugh, and wait out the day. Freelancers bring their laptops, friends linger for hours over a single cup, and small business ideas often start at a café table.

That’s why coffee shops pop up everywhere—not just in shopping malls or downtown districts, but down side streets, near campuses, and in quiet residential neighbourhoods. Wherever people are, coffee follows.

A coffee scene with many faces

Those nearly half a million locations aren’t all polished cafés with latte art and curated playlists. Indonesia’s coffee scene is wonderfully mixed.

There are tiny street-side stalls where you grab a cup and move on. There are updated warung kopi where regulars gather every day, and there are modern speciality cafés serving carefully brewed beans from Gayo, Toraja, Kintamani, and Flores.

Some places focus on craft. Others focus on comfort, affordability, WiFi, and a chair you don’t feel rushed to leave. Together, they’ve turned coffee into something truly everyday—shared by students, drivers, office workers, and retirees alike.

Coffee here isn’t exclusive. It belongs to everyone.

How apps helped coffee grow everywhere

Technology has played a big role in how fast this scene has expanded. Delivery apps and digital maps have made it possible to run a coffee business without a prime storefront—or sometimes without a storefront at all.

Many cafés operate out of homes, garages, or small kitchens, serving customers almost entirely through online orders. Even these tiny operations show up on digital maps, adding to Indonesia’s massive café count.

For many people, this lowered the risk of starting a coffee business. You don’t need a big space—just good coffee, a phone, and a loyal customer base.

Drinking from the same soil it’s grown in

As the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer, Indonesia has always grown great beans. What’s changed is where they’re enjoyed.

More Indonesians are now drinking coffee grown within the country, and cafés have become the place where those stories are told—about regions, farmers, and flavours. This has inspired a new generation to get involved, not just behind the counter, but on farms, in roasting rooms, and in training centres.

Why this moment matters

Indonesia’s coffee narrative challenges the awareness that café culture fits only in North America or Europe. It demonstrates how homegrown behaviours, digital paraphernalia, and domestic products can combine into something compelling and influential.

Here, coffee isn’t just a beverage you take on your way to work.

It’s a place to sit. A reason to gather. A small but essential piece of everyday life.