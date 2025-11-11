// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
General Suharto
Asia
Indonesia honors former strongman Suharto as ‘national hero,’ sparking outrage from victims’ families

By JARA CARBALLO

JAKARTA: Indonesia has posthumously named former president Suharto a national hero—a move that has reopened deep divisions over the legacy of one of the nation’s most controversial leaders.

The honour was announced on Monday during a state ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto, who is also Suharto’s former son-in-law. The title recognises Suharto as a “hero of the independence struggle,” but for many Indonesians, especially survivors and activists, the recognition feels like an attempt to rewrite history.

“General Suharto stood out since the independence era,” an announcer declared at the presidential palace in Jakarta as Prabowo presented the award to Suharto’s daughter and son. Behind them hung Suharto’s portrait in full military dress—displayed alongside nine other honorees, including labour activist Marsinah, who was kidnapped and murdered during Suharto’s rule.

Suharto, who died in 2008, led Indonesia from 1967 until his fall in 1998 amid mass protests triggered by the Asian financial crisis. His thirty-year governance led to economic development and political stability; however, it was also a time of extensive exploitation and bribery, suppression, and ruthless human rights abuses. Hundreds of thousands were slaughtered during anti-communist purges and regional conflicts under his government.

Human rights groups swiftly condemned the government’s decision. Amnesty International Indonesia urged the administration to revoke the title, saying it whitewashes one of the darkest periods in the nation’s history. An Amnesty spokesperson described it as an attempt to rewrite history and diminish the suffering of victims.

Even before the ceremony, protests had erupted in Jakarta. Demonstrators accused the government of glorifying authoritarianism. Among them was Tadius Priyo Utomo, a former student activist who took to the streets in 1998 to demand Suharto’s resignation.

“Our past struggles will be disregarded,” Utomo said. “We are the traitors to the country because we fought Suharto, and he is now a hero”

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi urged the public to “look forward together,” acknowledging that “ newly-minted heroes have shortcomings”

Still, many Indonesians worry the move reflects a broader push to rehabilitate Suharto’s image—and, in doing so, reshape collective memory.

As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, the debate cuts to the heart of a painful question: How can a nation honour its past without erasing its scars?

