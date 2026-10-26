Indonesia continues to battle forest fires across 22,595ha as Central Kalimantan remains worst affected

Merzsam Singkee | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Photo courtesy: Salim Van Java / Wikimedia Commons (for illustration purposes only) Photo: Wildfire at night in Pulang Pisau, Central Kalimantan

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. INDONESIA: Indonesia is continuing firefighting operations across approximately 22,595 hectares of forest and land, with Central Kalimantan accounting for the largest affected area, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). According to New Straits Times (NST), BNPB acting head of its Data, Information and Disaster Communication Centre, Berton Panjaitan, said that as of Oct 22, about 21,404 ha remained under firefighting response across six priority provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan.

A further 1,243.70 ha was affected in other areas, including Java, Sulawesi and Maluku, he said in a statement. Kalimantan recorded approximately 18,973 ha still under firefighting response, making it the most affected region. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Central Kalimantan accounted for about 16,097 ha, followed by South Kalimantan with 1,506 ha and West Kalimantan with 1,370 ha. On Sumatra, approximately 2,431 ha remained under response. South Sumatra accounted for about 2,050 ha, while Jambi recorded 379 ha and Riau reported 2 ha. More than 71,000 personnel deployed According to NST, Berton said a combined 71,878 personnel and 54 helicopters had been deployed to support firefighting operations in the six priority provinces.

The provinces are South Sumatra, Riau and Jambi on Sumatra, as well as Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and West Kalimantan on the Indonesian portion of Borneo. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Indonesia is also assessing offers of international assistance, particularly advanced equipment and technologies that are not available domestically.

Berton previously said the government was evaluating such assistance while welcoming offers from other countries, state news agency Antara reported on Thursday. Police investigate hundreds of fire-related cases Separately, Antara reported that Indonesian police had registered 386 reports involving forest and land fire cases, including cases linked to 22 corporations affiliated with foreign investments.

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