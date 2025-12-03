// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Apple Logo
Photo: Depositphots/olsuse
Technology
1 min.Read

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with the Indian government over a new rule that could change the way every smartphone in the country works. New Delhi wants all phone makers to preload a government-made cybersafety app on their devices—something Apple is pushing back against hard.

Insiders say Apple has no plans to follow the directive, which orders companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to install an app called Sanchar Saathi (“Communication Partner”) on all new phones within 90 days. The app is meant to help people track and block stolen phones. But the government also wants it to stay permanently on the device—and users wouldn’t be allowed to delete it.

Manufacturers have also been told to roll out the app via software updates to phones already in stores or in transit.

The telecom ministry has confirmed the order, calling it a crucial step to protect the country from what it describes as a growing cybersecurity threat. India’s move echoes similar steps taken in other countries, including Russia, as governments try to crack down on phone-related fraud and push citizens toward official digital services.

See also  Arizona takes Google to court over location tracking

But the plan has been met with loud criticism inside Parliament and across the country. Opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi say the government is using “security” as a cover to tighten digital surveillance—potentially gaining access to India’s 730 million smartphones.

Apple’s position, according to sources, is clear: it doesn’t allow forced apps anywhere in the world, and it won’t start in India. The company believes a mandate like this would undermine the privacy and security that iOS is built on. The sources spoke anonymously because the conversations with the government are still behind closed doors.

With some lawmakers accusing the government of introducing a “snooping tool,” tensions are rising between one of the world’s most influential tech companies and one of its most important growth markets. What happens next—whether India backs off or Apple bends—could have sweeping implications for how digital privacy is handled in the world’s largest democracy.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore breaks into list of top 10 global tech cities for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has, for the first time, earned a...

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //