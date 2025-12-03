India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with the Indian government over a new rule that could change the way every smartphone in the country works. New Delhi wants all phone makers to preload a government-made cybersafety app on their devices—something Apple is pushing back against hard.

Insiders say Apple has no plans to follow the directive, which orders companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to install an app called Sanchar Saathi (“Communication Partner”) on all new phones within 90 days. The app is meant to help people track and block stolen phones. But the government also wants it to stay permanently on the device—and users wouldn’t be allowed to delete it.

Manufacturers have also been told to roll out the app via software updates to phones already in stores or in transit.

The telecom ministry has confirmed the order, calling it a crucial step to protect the country from what it describes as a growing cybersecurity threat. India’s move echoes similar steps taken in other countries, including Russia, as governments try to crack down on phone-related fraud and push citizens toward official digital services.

But the plan has been met with loud criticism inside Parliament and across the country. Opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi say the government is using “security” as a cover to tighten digital surveillance—potentially gaining access to India’s 730 million smartphones.

Apple’s position, according to sources, is clear: it doesn’t allow forced apps anywhere in the world, and it won’t start in India. The company believes a mandate like this would undermine the privacy and security that iOS is built on. The sources spoke anonymously because the conversations with the government are still behind closed doors.

With some lawmakers accusing the government of introducing a “snooping tool,” tensions are rising between one of the world’s most influential tech companies and one of its most important growth markets. What happens next—whether India backs off or Apple bends—could have sweeping implications for how digital privacy is handled in the world’s largest democracy.