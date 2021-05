- Advertisement -

India — India on Saturday reported over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time as the tally crossed 19 million-mark, according to Union health ministry’s data. With 4, 019, 93 fresh coronavirus cases, India”s Covid-19 tally has risen to 19,164,969.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg