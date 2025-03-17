India’s star batsman Virat Kohli has rejected the idea of making a comeback to T20 international cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Cricket will make its Olympic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, marking its first appearance since 1990, as one of the five new sports. Moreover, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the tournament will be played in the T20 format, though the qualification process for teams has yet to be confirmed.

Kohli’s retirement

Virat Kohli retired from T20 international cricket after leading India to victory in the 2024 World Cup, but he remains active in the format domestically, playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At a sports summit with his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 36-year-old athlete acknowledged that cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics was a “great opportunity” for Indian athletes.

However, when asked if he could be persuaded to come out of retirement to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he replied, “No.” He did humorously suggest that if India were contending for the gold medal, he might consider returning for “one game, get a medal, and come back home”.

Kohli played 125 T20 internationals for India, scoring 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69, including one century and 38 half-centuries.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics

Organisers are particularly keen on incorporating cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to tap into India’s massive cricket fan base and enhance the global appeal of the Games. Given the immense popularity of the sport in India and its commercial value, the IOC sees a significant opportunity to attract more viewership and investment.