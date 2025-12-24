// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
In Memory of M. Ravi (1969 – 2025) – A tireless advocate, a fearless voice, a deeply human soul

Kumaran Pillai
By Kumaran Pillai

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Madasamy Ravi, widely known as M. Ravi, who left us on 24 December 2025, aged 56. With his departure, Singapore has lost one of its most passionate and unyielding advocates for justice and human dignity.

For more than two decades, Ravi stood courageously on the frontlines of human rights advocacy. As a lawyer, activist, and community champion, he fought tirelessly for those society often overlooked — especially individuals facing the death penalty. Ravi believed profoundly in the sanctity of life. He often said that “life given to us cannot be taken away by man,” and he lived this conviction with clarity, courage, and compassion.

Those who worked alongside him knew the depth of his dedication. I had the privilege of working closely with Ravi on a number of advocacy initiatives. I watched him spend countless hours poring through complex legal arguments, remaining relentless in his pursuit of justice, determined to make sure every possibility was explored and every voice was heard. His work was not just legal — it was deeply moral. Ravi stood beside families in some of their darkest moments, and he stood firm even when the odds were overwhelming.

Ravi’s journey was also a deeply human one. He faced personal struggles and was open about his mental health challenges. I have seen him at moments of vulnerability and at moments of extraordinary brilliance and strength. Despite everything he endured, Ravi never stopped caring, never stopped believing, and never stopped fighting for what he felt was right. It remains heartbreaking that someone who gave so much of himself to others so often stood alone in his own battles.

Yet that is not where his story ends.

M. Ravi leaves behind a powerful legacy — not only in the legal records and courtroom speeches, but in the lives he touched, the debates he sparked, and the courage he inspired. He changed the landscape of human rights discourse in Singapore. He reminded us that justice requires heart as well as intellect, compassion as well as principle, and bravery as well as skill.

Today, we remember Ravi not only as a lawyer, but as a human being of rare conviction, empathy, and spirit. We remember his laughter, his sharp intellect, his stubborn commitment to justice, and the fire in his heart for those who needed help most.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who walked alongside him in his journey. May we honour his memory not only in words, but in action — by continuing to stand up for dignity, fairness, and humanity.

Rest well, Ravi. Your voice, courage, and legacy will not be forgotten.

