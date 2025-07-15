// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Businessman looking at building
Photo: Freepik(for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

‘Imagine what the non-wealthy are going through’: Singapore is still the most expensive city in the world for the wealthy

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been named the most expensive city in the world for “living well” among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for the third year in a row, according to the 2025 Julius Baer Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report, which tracks the cost of luxury living across 25 cities.

The ranking is based on the prices of 20 premium goods and services, including business-class flights, fine dining, high-end cars, luxury homes, and private school fees, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

While prices for luxury items fell in some parts of the world—technology dropped by 22.6%, healthcare by 15.6%, and champagne by 4.2%—prices in the city-state remained elevated.

According to a media release by Media OutReach Newswire on Monday (Jul 14), Singapore is the most expensive city for buying a car and women’s handbag, second for women’s shoes, and third for residential property and healthcare. It is, however, among the least expensive places to buy a treadmill.

See also  'Delivery guys are human too.' Rider’s appeal for patience goes viral

Still, the city remains “highly liveable,” appealing to HNWIs and businesses due to its “stable political climate, safety, and quality services, including education and healthcare,” the report stated.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hubbis reported that technology prices dropped by 21.4%. However, business-class flight prices rose by 12.6%, watches by 9%, and bicycles by 5.5%, Singapore Business Review reported. Notably, 59% of the wealthy in Asia-Pacific (APAC) spent more on leisure travel, with 40% increasing their business travel budgets as cross-border travel resumed.

The biggest year-on-year spending increases in the region were on fine dining, healthcare, high-end fashion, hotels, and smartphones.

Other costly cities in the region include Hong Kong (3), Bangkok (11), and Tokyo (17). Shanghai slipped from fourth to sixth, while Manila dropped to 23rd despite a 7.5% rise in local currency prices.

However, many Singaporeans online said the city feels expensive for everyone, not just the wealthy. One commenter said, “Imagine what the non-wealthy are going through!” Another wrote, “Feels very high-cost for us middle to low net-worth people too!” while someone else added, “Also most expensive for the no net worth ones.” /TISG

See also  Clinic’s announcement that it will require teleconsultations to last at least 1 minute draws raised eyebrows online

Read also: Singapore’s construction activity remains strong despite it being among the most expensive markets in Southeast Asia at US$3,104 per sq m

Hot this week

Lifestyle

‘In Singapore, everything works, so why does it sometimes feel like something’s missing?’

SINGAPORE: The city-state is often admired by people all...
Lifestyle

Foreigner asks, ‘Do you ever feel like Singapore is… a bit dull?’

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 14), a foreigner who previously...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Employee learns confirmation letter has been unsigned for 5 months, turns to local forum for help

SINGAPORE: An employee was taken aback upon learning that...

‘I’m done being an NPC’: Why so many Singaporeans feel trapped in their own game

SINGAPORE: In a viral post on r/askSingapore, an HR...

‘If unemployment’s so low, why am I competing with a small village for one job?’

SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post made waves with job...

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee...

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore