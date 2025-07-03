// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ glowonconcept (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘I’m really at a loss’: Son worried as father with stage 4 cancer leaves behind unpaid loans and bills

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A son took to Reddit to share that his father is in the final stages of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and to make matters worse, there are several unpaid bills piling up.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Tuesday (Jul 1), the son explained that his father has been warded and bedbound in the hospital since early June. He is heavily sedated with painkillers like fentanyl and morphine, and has become increasingly delirious, with little awareness of what is happening around him.

Despite being a high earner with access to CPF funds and having comprehensive insurance that covers most medical expenses, the father has left behind a number of outstanding financial obligations.

The son revealed that two months ago, his father bought a COE-renewed car and took a loan of around S$1,500 a month, despite his mother suggesting that he pay in full. More recently, he also insisted on renovating their home, pushing through with the works against his wife’s objections. The renovation cost is in the low five figures, and he is now refusing to pay the contractors.

See also  Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

The son added that his mother, who earns less and has limited liquidity, has been covering all household expenses in recent months. When she asked her husband to contribute his share, he got “angry, accused the family of trying to steal his money, and went to sleep.”

“Realistically what can we even do? If borrowing money is not an option, what then? The family car gets repo-ed? Contractors come to tear down our renovation? Ride it out as long as possible and wait for the inheritance?” the son wrote.

“DO NOT get me wrong, we are not fighting for his money; my entire family loves each other genuinely, but liddat dont pay bills also cannot right? Really at a loss.”

“You’re going to have to offload whatever you can.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor advised, “Do you guys need the car? If not, sell it. Otherwise, reach out to the finance company and explain to them the situation. If need be, your mum needs to at least pay the outstanding amount for now. Do not let it get re-po. There will be additional costs involved.”

See also  S’porean dad takes 3-year break for his son, now weighs going back to school in his 30s

Another wrote, “Hope he has done his nomination for cpf and has done a will. If not, do arrange quickly otherwise you’re going to incur lawyer fees to get the monies under his name.”

A third added, “You’re going to have to offload whatever you can. Sell the car today. If he has stocks, sell it and use it to pay off the debt. Things like the house, rent it out and collect cash flow to use to pay for the loans. If there’s credit card debt, settle as much as you can or move them to a personal loan structure.”

In other news, a 20-year-old woman shared on Reddit that her mum forced her to start working right after polytechnic.

In her post on the r/SGExams forum, she shared that her mum believed further education wasn’t necessary for girls and insisted she skip university to jump straight into a full-time job. Although she admitted she was never particularly passionate about studying, the fact that she had no say in the matter made work feel more like a punishment than a personal choice.

See also  Woman says her date got offended when she paid for their meals, asks S'poreans, 'Do guys here like to save face and pay the expenses when in public?'

Read more: 20 y/o woman says her mum forced her to start working right after polytechnic

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Asia

In China, expressing overly negative emotions on social media is no longer allowed

BEIJING, CHINA: After Beijing announced a crackdown last month...
Singapore News

WP leaders: Fundraising account for AHTC case closed, balance given to charity

SINGAPORE: On her Facebook account late last week, Workers’...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP leaders: Fundraising account for AHTC case closed, balance given to charity

SINGAPORE: On her Facebook account late last week, Workers’...

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //