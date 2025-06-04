‘I’m hungry. Cannot meh?!’ — Stranger who snatched toast and walked away from diner at Toast Box asks

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A diner patronising the Toast Box outlet at Jurong Point was left speechless after a stranger snatched food off her tray.

The diner told citizen journalism portal Stomp that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon (June 1), around 12:30 p.m.

She said, “This auntie sat at the table next to my family for quite some time. She didn’t order anything to eat or drink. Then suddenly, she stood up, stretched her hands across to our table, snatched a piece of our peanut toast, ate it, and walked away!”

The diner added, “We were too shocked to react.”

Interestingly, the family bumped into the same woman at the same outlet looking for another target, around the same time the next day. The diner decided to confront the woman and demanded an explanation from the stranger for her behaviour.

Instead of apologising or expressing remorse, the woman allegedly shouted, “I am hungry and I want to eat! Cannot meh?!”

The diner urged Singaporeans to beware of such individuals. She added, “Her hands are so fast! … much faster than crows snatching food!”