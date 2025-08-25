‘If we’re the “strawberry generation,” then why do we keep getting squeezed?’

SINGAPORE: “In what way are we strawberry?”

This question came from a netizen on Reddit. Many young adults in their late 20s are trying to navigate life while constantly comparing themselves to older generations. The phrase “strawberry generation,” usually heard in some parts of Asia, labels young people as easy-going, “onion-skinned,” and incapable of handling hardships, so much like strawberries.

The Redditor echoed a few conversations with older relatives—parents, uncles, and aunts, many of them in their 50s and 60s—who repeatedly narrate their own struggles in their younger years. They talk about how they worked when they were in their teens and going through difficult times with little or no support. For many, this serves as a point of comparison, if not disagreement.

However, what does it really mean to be “soft”? Is this comparison fair or useful?

The cultural shift: Tougher or just different?

In the discussion, a commenter in her late 30s, with over 10 years of management experience, shared her perspective. She has seen how the younger workforce has changed.

“I don’t think younger colleagues are any less tough,” she wrote. “They’re just more open about mental health, about toxic work culture, about burnout.”

She noted that graduates from a few years ago rarely talked about their troubles. Many suffered in silence, but now, younger employees speak up more, share their feelings, and are more likely to leave a job if they feel mistreated. This isn’t weakness, the commenter argued — it’s awareness and a willingness to stand up for oneself.

“There’s a cultural shift,” she explained. “They prioritise themselves more nowadays. It’s not that they are selfish — they just care more about their well-being, and that’s not a bad thing.”

Generational trauma and resentment

Another Redditor added historical context. The older generation, especially in many Asian societies, often grew up facing scarcity — food insecurity, low education levels, and few options.

“They had a huge part of life ‘robbed’ from them,” the commenter said. “This is the generation that doesn’t know how to enjoy life, because they didn’t have the chance to.”

This helps explain their frustrations. Their disdain may not always be aimed at the younger generation, but rather at what they themselves never experienced.

The cycle continues

There’s a bittersweet inevitability to this. As one commenter put it, “20 years later, you may say the same thing to the younger generations.”

She’s likely right. Just as Gen X and Millennials now deal with criticism from boomers and older Gen Y, someday they might complain about the kids of 2045 — who might work four-day weeks, reject the 9-to-5 schedule, or grow up in a world where mental health days are standard practice.

Ultimately, this isn’t a fight over toughness — it’s the ongoing process of societal change. Each generation learns new ways to cope, survive, and hopefully thrive. With this change comes friction, misunderstanding, and, yes, name-calling.

Are we really ‘strawberries’?

Maybe, but not in the way critics allege.

Strawberries are delicate, but they are also complex, cultivated, and sensitive to their surroundings. They don’t survive in severe conditions, but in the right environment, they can thrive.

Perhaps that’s the point. As one Redditor said, “Each generation should get a better and easier life in some sense.” If younger people have more options today — like leaving toxic jobs, openly discussing mental health, and saying no — then it may not be softness, but progress.

Let the older generation complain. They’ve earned that right. And maybe, just maybe, when it’s our turn, we’ll choose to support rather than criticise.

Or we may complain too. Who knows? We’re all strawberries in someone else’s eyes.