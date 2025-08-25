// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/lifestylememory (for illustration purposes only).
Lifestyle
3 min.Read

‘If we’re the “strawberry generation,” then why do we keep getting squeezed?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: “In what way are we strawberry?”

This question came from a netizen on Reddit. Many young adults in their late 20s are trying to navigate life while constantly comparing themselves to older generations. The phrase “strawberry generation,” usually heard in some parts of Asia, labels young people as easy-going, “onion-skinned,” and incapable of handling hardships, so much like strawberries.

The Redditor echoed a few conversations with older relatives—parents, uncles, and aunts, many of them in their 50s and 60s—who repeatedly narrate their own struggles in their younger years. They talk about how they worked when they were in their teens and going through difficult times with little or no support.  For many, this serves as a point of comparison, if not disagreement.

However, what does it really mean to be “soft”? Is this comparison fair or useful?

The cultural shift: Tougher or just different?

In the discussion, a commenter in her late 30s, with over 10 years of management experience, shared her perspective. She has seen how the younger workforce has changed.

See also  Not a ‘fluke’ or ‘Asian fetish’ — With her million-dollar NFTs, Irene Zhao is Singapore’s It-Girl influencer of our times

“I don’t think younger colleagues are any less tough,” she wrote. “They’re just more open about mental health, about toxic work culture, about burnout.”

She noted that graduates from a few years ago rarely talked about their troubles. Many suffered in silence, but now, younger employees speak up more, share their feelings, and are more likely to leave a job if they feel mistreated. This isn’t weakness, the commenter argued — it’s awareness and a willingness to stand up for oneself.

“There’s a cultural shift,” she explained. “They prioritise themselves more nowadays. It’s not that they are selfish — they just care more about their well-being, and that’s not a bad thing.”

Generational trauma and resentment

Another Redditor added historical context. The older generation, especially in many Asian societies, often grew up facing scarcity — food insecurity, low education levels, and few options.

“They had a huge part of life ‘robbed’ from them,” the commenter said. “This is the generation that doesn’t know how to enjoy life, because they didn’t have the chance to.”

See also  The caregiving crisis: Why paid leave is becoming a make-or-break workplace benefit

This helps explain their frustrations. Their disdain may not always be aimed at the younger generation, but rather at what they themselves never experienced.

The cycle continues

There’s a bittersweet inevitability to this. As one commenter put it, “20 years later, you may say the same thing to the younger generations.”

She’s likely right. Just as Gen X and Millennials now deal with criticism from boomers and older Gen Y, someday they might complain about the kids of 2045 — who might work four-day weeks, reject the 9-to-5 schedule, or grow up in a world where mental health days are standard practice.

Ultimately, this isn’t a fight over toughness — it’s the ongoing process of societal change. Each generation learns new ways to cope, survive, and hopefully thrive. With this change comes friction, misunderstanding, and, yes, name-calling.

Are we really ‘strawberries’?

Maybe, but not in the way critics allege.

Strawberries are delicate, but they are also complex, cultivated, and sensitive to their surroundings. They don’t survive in severe conditions, but in the right environment, they can thrive.

See also  Singaporean Jeremy Tong conquers Everest, against all odds

Perhaps that’s the point. As one Redditor said, “Each generation should get a better and easier life in some sense.” If younger people have more options today — like leaving toxic jobs, openly discussing mental health, and saying no — then it may not be softness, but progress.

Let the older generation complain. They’ve earned that right. And maybe, just maybe, when it’s our turn, we’ll choose to support rather than criticise.

Or we may complain too. Who knows? We’re all strawberries in someone else’s eyes.

Hot this week

Business

Johor data centre growth gains boost with MBSB–Day One financing deal

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambitions to carve out a place...
Food

Foodie features: Malaysia’s oldest railway kopitiam Kluang RailCoffee welcomes His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: There are kopitiams, and then, there’s RailCoffee...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Johor data centre growth gains boost with MBSB–Day One financing deal

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambitions to carve out a place...

Johor secures RM12 billion in AI, specialty manufacturing, and industrial projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is stepping into the global spotlight...

‘Is happiness worth the pay cut?’ Stories from those who walked away from high-paying jobs

SINGAPORE: In a world where professional success often depends...

Still paying the ‘parent tax’? — ‘How much should adult children give their folks?’

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, where family ideals are profoundly...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore