// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Job-hunting in a highly-transitioning labor market
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-looking-for-job-in-newspaper-9832718/
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘If unemployment’s so low, why am I competing with a small village for one job?’

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post made waves with job seekers all over the Lion City. One user, newly out of work and plunging headfirst into the job market, shared a startling disclosure:

“I recently left my job and was trying to job search. Boy, I was shocked at the number of applicants per job vacancy. Never have I ever encountered this in my entire job search history, but what seems contradictory is our government keeps saying unemployment data is low, like, how’s that even possible? Are they drunk on Kool-Aid?”

It’s an attitude that has become increasingly familiar, scanning through LinkedIn and other job boards, and seeing a pile of applicants for just one job opening can be extremely depressing. The user’s confusion triggered a burst of responses from fellow Reddit users, providing discerning and more insightful views of what those daunting numbers actually signify.

More clicks, less clarity

One of the most common responses was about the way job platforms count applications. It appears that not all “applicants” are truly in the race or are actually applying.

See also  Wassup Tony Tan!

One commenter said, “LinkedIn’s representation is not accurate! I learned a bit late, but better late than never—they count as long as you click, so maybe a role in SG got 150 applications, but half could be overseas, and a chunk of the rest might not even complete the application. That 150 could actually be more like 50 real submissions.”

This disclosure was informative. Many users don’t know that ticking the “Apply” button on LinkedIn frequently records them as applicants, even if they leave in the middle of the process. Some are even counted as new applicants if they click on the same job the next day or next week, so that jaw-dropping figure you see is the overblown result caused by inquisitive browsers, hopefuls from overseas, and unfinished applications.

Unemployment ≠ job applications

Another shared misunderstanding addressed was the supposition that every job application mirrors a jobless person.

“The number of applicants doesn’t equal the number of unemployed in Singapore. People are looking to change jobs, people are applying out of the country, and people are applying just because.”

See also  Singaporean fresh graduates: Quarter-life crisis

Career movement means that even people with jobs or professionals with thriving careers may actively apply for new roles. That is because people continue to seek better pay, more career growth opportunities, or are simply trying to escape a toxic environment. Others are also freelancers looking for stability, or students pursuing entry-level roles even before their graduation.

As one commenter concisely puts it: “You left your job without finding another job first. Many people job hop after securing their next move. A chunk of applicants is already employed.”

Advice to job seekers – stay flexible

As a reaction to the apparent disparity between high rivalry and low joblessness figures, some users cited that economic task forces have been motivating job seekers to have an open mind and expand their prospects.

“Keep an open mind: Economy taskforce calls on new grads and job seekers to consider all opportunities.”

That could mean taking a look at industries outside of one’s comfort zone and usual scope, upskilling, or even considering contract jobs and gig roles as stepping stones.

See also  'You get to decide if you stay down or try again' — Laid off SG woman once earning S$10K/month, finds fresh start with TADA

Is the Kool-Aid spiked?

There’s no trouble feeling sceptical, especially when personal experiences don’t align with authorised data, but the statistics, as many Reddit users explained, aren’t automatically inconsistent; they’re just more complicated than they appear to be on the surface.

What appears to be an outpouring of competition may, in truth, be just a combination of ghost applicants, duplicate clicks, not-so-serious overseas aspirants, and working professionals who are keeping their options open.

For those navigating today’s job market, the message is simple — don’t be disheartened by huge numbers. Focus on honing your skills and improving your CVs, continue building connections, and always stay adaptable. The real competition might be less than you think, but the effort needed is still big.

Hot this week

WP

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...
Featured News

Singaporeans dream of retiring abroad — but reality may be more complicated

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post on Jul 13 has sparked a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Netizens make fun of door that appears to go nowhere at Sengkang void deck

SINGAPORE: A doorway that appears to have no discernible...

Woman gets injured after PMD hit-and-run; has a message for the rider

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote in a popular local Facebook...

Woman warns against new scam involving polyclinic bills

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media in a...

Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of...

Business

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee...

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore