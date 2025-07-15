‘If unemployment’s so low, why am I competing with a small village for one job?’

SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post made waves with job seekers all over the Lion City. One user, newly out of work and plunging headfirst into the job market, shared a startling disclosure:

“I recently left my job and was trying to job search. Boy, I was shocked at the number of applicants per job vacancy. Never have I ever encountered this in my entire job search history, but what seems contradictory is our government keeps saying unemployment data is low, like, how’s that even possible? Are they drunk on Kool-Aid?”

It’s an attitude that has become increasingly familiar, scanning through LinkedIn and other job boards, and seeing a pile of applicants for just one job opening can be extremely depressing. The user’s confusion triggered a burst of responses from fellow Reddit users, providing discerning and more insightful views of what those daunting numbers actually signify.

More clicks, less clarity

One of the most common responses was about the way job platforms count applications. It appears that not all “applicants” are truly in the race or are actually applying.

One commenter said, “LinkedIn’s representation is not accurate! I learned a bit late, but better late than never—they count as long as you click, so maybe a role in SG got 150 applications, but half could be overseas, and a chunk of the rest might not even complete the application. That 150 could actually be more like 50 real submissions.”

This disclosure was informative. Many users don’t know that ticking the “Apply” button on LinkedIn frequently records them as applicants, even if they leave in the middle of the process. Some are even counted as new applicants if they click on the same job the next day or next week, so that jaw-dropping figure you see is the overblown result caused by inquisitive browsers, hopefuls from overseas, and unfinished applications.

Unemployment ≠ job applications

Another shared misunderstanding addressed was the supposition that every job application mirrors a jobless person.

“The number of applicants doesn’t equal the number of unemployed in Singapore. People are looking to change jobs, people are applying out of the country, and people are applying just because.”

Career movement means that even people with jobs or professionals with thriving careers may actively apply for new roles. That is because people continue to seek better pay, more career growth opportunities, or are simply trying to escape a toxic environment. Others are also freelancers looking for stability, or students pursuing entry-level roles even before their graduation.

As one commenter concisely puts it: “You left your job without finding another job first. Many people job hop after securing their next move. A chunk of applicants is already employed.”

Advice to job seekers – stay flexible

As a reaction to the apparent disparity between high rivalry and low joblessness figures, some users cited that economic task forces have been motivating job seekers to have an open mind and expand their prospects.

“Keep an open mind: Economy taskforce calls on new grads and job seekers to consider all opportunities.”

That could mean taking a look at industries outside of one’s comfort zone and usual scope, upskilling, or even considering contract jobs and gig roles as stepping stones.

Is the Kool-Aid spiked?

There’s no trouble feeling sceptical, especially when personal experiences don’t align with authorised data, but the statistics, as many Reddit users explained, aren’t automatically inconsistent; they’re just more complicated than they appear to be on the surface.

What appears to be an outpouring of competition may, in truth, be just a combination of ghost applicants, duplicate clicks, not-so-serious overseas aspirants, and working professionals who are keeping their options open.

For those navigating today’s job market, the message is simple — don’t be disheartened by huge numbers. Focus on honing your skills and improving your CVs, continue building connections, and always stay adaptable. The real competition might be less than you think, but the effort needed is still big.