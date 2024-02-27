Former President Donald Trump unleashed a verbal barrage against Prince Harry, vowing no royal protection if he were to reclaim the White House in the upcoming November elections.

In a candid interview with the U.K.’s Daily Express, Trump lambasted the Duke of Sussex, labeling his actions as a betrayal against the monarchy, branding it “unforgivable.”

No royal protection

Accusations flew as Trump criticized the Biden administration for allegedly sheltering Harry amidst a legal tangle involving his visa, ignited by a lawsuit from the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, against the Department of Homeland Security. “I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump declared, distancing himself from any obligation to shield the prince.

The tumultuous saga surrounding Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, intensified as they relinquished their roles within the royal family in 2020, finding refuge in California. Harry’s revelations didn’t halt there; his memoir, titled “Spare,” offered a searing expose into his struggles post the tragic demise of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, alongside scathing critiques of the British media and his strained familial ties.

Trump didn’t mince words, asserting that the royal family had extended undue leniency towards Harry despite his purported transgressions. His remarks to the Daily Express underscored a deep-rooted disdain towards the prince’s actions.

Prince Harry to become US citizen?

The possibility of Harry seeking U.S. citizenship surfaced in recent conversations. In an interview with ABC News earlier this month, Harry hinted at contemplating American citizenship but emphasized that it wasn’t a pressing matter on his agenda.

As the political and royal landscapes intertwine, Harry finds himself ensnared in a transatlantic whirlwind of legal battles, familial discord, and the ever-looming prospect of forging a new identity on American soil. With Trump’s pledge to leave him to navigate the complexities of the U.S. alone, Harry’s journey takes yet another dramatic turn in the saga of the modern monarchy.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

