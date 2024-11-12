SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 11) that it expects traffic to be continuously heavy at land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia during the upcoming year-end school holidays.

ICA warned of heavy traffic beginning this Friday, Nov 15, all the way through to the first day of 2025 (Jan 1) at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

It also said that on Sept 6, the number of Woodlands and Tuas checkpoint crossings surpassed 543,000, the highest number for a single day.

During peak periods on that day, travellers by car had to wait for as long as three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

This occurred during the recent school holidays (Aug 30 to Sept 8).

Moreover, ICA added that over 5 million people crossed the land checkpoints during this period.

For the upcoming school holiday, ICA advises travellers to factor in additional waiting time, especially during weekends.

They may also consider using cross-border bus services as an alternative travel option.

“We also seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules, and maintain lane discipline.

ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints,” ICA said.

Previously, ICA noted a record number of more than 540,000 travellers who crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Aug 8, during the recent National Day long weekend.

Everyone travelling through the checkpoints should have a passport valid for at least six months.

Permanent Residents with renewed passports should ensure their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders must inform the ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of changes in their passport particulars before they re-enter Singapore.

Short-term visitors, including those holding an in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days of arriving in Singapore.

Travellers are advised not to bring in controlled or prohibited items, a list of which may be found on the ICA website.

ICA also asks motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their travels.

It also warned drivers not to cut queues, which can make traffic worse and unsafe for other drivers.

Individuals who travel by car are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance.

ICA asked drivers of foreign vehicles to ensure that their vehicle’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid.

Those who cannot present a valid Autopass card or LTA’s VEP approval email and valid insurance will be ordered to return to Singapore.

More details on this may be found on the LTA’s One Motoring website. /TISG

