ICA: Heavy traffic in Singapore expected at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints over Labour Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the land checkpoints this Labour Day weekend should brace for long waits, with congestion expected to build at both Tuas and Woodlands.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic is likely to surge from April 30 to May 3, based on recent traffic flow. During the Good Friday weekend earlier this month, more than 1.4 million travellers crossed the two checkpoints, with nearly 500,000 in a single day. At peak hours, some drivers waited up to three hours due to tailbacks from Malaysia.

ICA advised travellers should plan ahead, avoid peak periods, and check traffic conditions before setting off.

Enhanced security checks linked to global security concerns

The expected congestion comes as ICA continues enhanced security checks introduced in late February. These measures, linked to global security concerns, including developments in the Middle East, have increased processing times at checkpoints.

At the same time, authorities have tried to ease the flow with new systems, such as QR code clearance and facial recognition for motorcyclists, which are part of ICA’s updated clearance process. These upgrades have increased throughput by over 35 per cent during peak departure hours, allowing about 7,600 more travellers per hour compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The message is that technology helps, but volume still wins.

Queue-cutters will be forced to turn back and rejoin the queue line from the end

ICA has also taken a firm stance on road behaviour. During the Good Friday weekend, 18 motorists were caught for traffic offences, including dangerous driving and cutting queues.

Offenders faced strict action. Some were made to turn back and rejoin the queue line from the end. Others were referred to the Traffic Police or barred from entering Singapore.

The authority warned again that queue-cutting disrupts traffic flow and will not be tolerated.

What travellers should take note of

Travellers are reminded once again to keep documents in order and follow procedures closely:

Passports must have at least six months’ validity

Short-term visitors must submit the Singapore Arrival Card via the MyICA app

Permanent residents should update their passport details after renewal

Long-term pass holders must report any passport changes

Motorists, especially those driving foreign-registered vehicles, need valid Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP), insurance, and Autopass cards. Those with unpaid fines risk being turned away.

Construction works near Woodlands Checkpoint also mean drivers should expect diversions and follow on-site instructions.

Plan ahead, leave earlier

The steady rise in cross-border travel shows that weekend trips between Singapore and Malaysia have returned to full strength, and that infrastructure and enforcement are catching up with that demand.

For Singaporeans, this is no longer just a holiday inconvenience as it demonstrates how tightly connected both sides remain, and how easily delays on one side can spill over to the other.

Planning ahead is no longer optional. It is the difference between a smooth crossing and hours stuck in a queue.

If there’s one practical takeaway, it’s this: leave earlier than you think you should. The checkpoint is one place where time lost is rarely gained back.