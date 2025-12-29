// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 29, 2025
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘I was not even half full’: Diner dismayed at ‘tiny’ chicken pieces that she finished in under 5 minutes

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Another day, another complaint over shrinkflation.

After finding that the pieces of chicken she was served at a popular local chicken joint were smaller than usual, a woman took to social media to complain, even posting a photo of her meal.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (Dec 26), the woman wrote that she had gone to the City Plaza outlet of Arnolds Fried Chicken.

605718391 10164191380769026 5839339870534436767 n

She wrote, “Look at the portion that I was given. It was so pathetic! Two tiny pieces of chicken.”

The woman added that it took her less than five minutes to finish both chicken pieces and the meal left her “not even half-full.”

Moreover, she was also unhappy with the price she had to pay for the meal, as she was charged S$9.80 for the chicken pieces and two small sides, with no drink included.

“Additionally, the staff taking my order was unfriendly and impatient,” she added.

See also  Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 20

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to Arnolds Fried Chicken, for further comments or updates.

Her post has since received more than a hundred comments and over two dozen shares, with group members lamenting that things are no longer what they used to be.

“Arnold’s now is not the Arnold’s we used to love,” wrote one.

To this, another replied, “Tell me abt it! During the 90s… it was a famous place aside from KFC, especially during fasting month.”

Others, however, pointed out that it is not the only establishment where food items have gotten smaller.

“It’s not just them. Everything and everywhere in SG is shrinking.”

“Wait till u try KFC. Scam,” wrote one.

“You think Arnold’s chicken has shrunk? KFC is even worse!” added another.

“A&W also same, 2 tiny pieces of chicken,” opined another.

Some poked fun at the eatery, with one writing, “You probably went to Baby Arnold’s Fried Chicken outlet.”

See also  $30,000 raised for woman in Beach Road attack, $500 cash reward for all heroes who stood up to protect & save woman

Another chimed in with a complaint: “The last time I went to Arnold’s was two years ago, and the portion size was already this small. To make things worse, they served the people behind me first, and I had to wait for the next batch, which took about 20 minutes. I haven’t returned since.”

“Might as well buy fresh chicken from the market and cooked any style of favour or add any sides too. No Service Charge. No GST & everyone happy eating,” a commenter wrote.

/TISG

Read also: Shrinkflation? Finger-sized drumstick at KFC shocks diner

