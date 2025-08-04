‘I was just happy I was up there’— Katie Ledecky defeated rival Summer McIntosh in the 800-meter freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships

SINGAPORE: In a race dubbed as the “biggest race of this century, men or women, from outside of the Olympic format” by swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines, Katie Ledecky proved her dominance once again in swimming as she defeated her rival, Summer McIntosh, in the women’s 800-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

With this amazing win, Ledecky expressed: “I just knew it was close the whole way… There were times where I thought I was just going to break away. I was just happy I was up there.”

Highlights of the race

During the race, McIntosh had the lead with 100 meters left; however, Ledecky made her move in the final 50 meters and eventually won with a final time of 8:05.62 seconds.

The race was the greatest 800-meter freestyle event by far. Surprisingly, Australia’s Lani Pallister made an intense three-woman race, instead of a duel between Ledecky and McIntosh. With this, Pallister came in second with a final time of 8:05.98. McIntosh came in third place with a time of 8:07.29 seconds.

The race has been exciting because the tables have been turned this year. Back in February 2024, McIntosh had defeated Ledecky in the 800-meter freestyle race. The Canadian swimmer was six seconds faster than Ledecky at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Ledecky and McIntosh have now secured their spots in the finals after winning their individual qualifying heats. Ledecky has claimed 14 Olympic medals in her swimming career—9 of them are gold medals. More so, McIntosh also made her name known at last year’s Paris Olympics by clinching three golds and a silver.

At the tournament, Ledecky also claimed gold in the 1,500 freestyle and a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, in which McIntosh won gold. McIntosh also won the 200 IM and 200 fly.

Both athletes have been chasing swimming records set by the iconic Michael Phelps, who won five individual gold medals at the 2007 World Championships.

On social media, Katie Ledecky shared: “800🥇x7 🙌🏼 thank you all for the support ❤️ and congratulations to everyone 🌏 in that field for some amazing times😍 Go USA! 🇺🇸”

Summer McIntosh personally commented on the post and stated: “Congrats on an epic race tonight👏🏻❤️.”

Netizens also commented on the post to show their support and stated: “You’re so amazing! Calm, cool, collected. Hallmark of a champ 🔥,” “What a historic moment!!! Katie, you are the ultimate champion, leader, role model and icon! 👑🤍,” and “Amazing. What an inspiration. Congrats Kate 🙂 you deserve it 🐐.”