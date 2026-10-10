'I pity those blue collar workers who need to work outside': Netizens share worries for construction workers, cleaners

Mary Alavanza | October 10, 2026 3 m read

Photo: r/singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Netizens online raised concerns about construction workers and cleaners who must work outdoors amid the haze in the city-state. Discussion surfaced after a netizen posted two photos of Bedok Stadium on r/singapore on Friday (Oct 9). In one photo, the stadium and its surroundings looked unusually grey and blurry, with the buildings in the distance barely visible through the haze. The other photo showed the view from where the netizen was standing, making it clear that the hazy appearance was not simply due to a camera issue. He wrote: “The air is crazy grey with all the pollutants in the air. Kudos to whoever is still exercising with the hazy skies. Second picture is for reference to show that all the greyness in the picture isn’t due to a dirty Len/filter.”

Commenters, however, shared their worries about blue-collar workers who have to work outdoors. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One commenter said, “I pity those blue-collar workers who need to work outside. The construction worker, cleaners, life is really unfair.” Another added, “Eyes hurt looking at this”. Others, meanwhile, were as surprised as the post author that people were still exercising amid the haze. Air quality in all five regions of the city-state remained in the unhealthy range at 4 p.m. on Friday (Oct 9), Malay Mail reported. Central Singapore’s Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) rose to 191 at 4 pm, just 10 points away from the very unhealthy range and surpassing a PSI record of 181 earlier in the day. It rose further to 192 between 5 pm and 8 pm, according to PSI readings over the last 24 hours from the National Environment Agency (NEA). Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The East region, where Bedok Stadium is located, recorded a PSI reading of 163 at 4 pm, peaking at 170 by 8 pm. At 1 pm this Saturday (Oct. 10), however, Central’s PSI had fallen to 170 while the East region recorded 153. Still, PSI readings in all five regions remained in the unhealthy range. Readings between 101 and 200 denote the unhealthy range, while readings between 201 and 300 denote the very unhealthy range. Photo: NEA One-hour PM2.5 concentrations also eased but remained in the elevated band in all five regions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Photo: NEA On Oct 6, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), responding to Mr Jackson Lam’s parliamentary question on protections for outdoor workers during unhealthy levels of air quality, said employers should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor work when the 24-hour PSI reaches 101 to 200. Such work should be avoided when the PSI reaches the very unhealthy range of 201 to 300. If it cannot be avoided, employers should provide respirators such as N95 masks.

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