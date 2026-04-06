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Monday, April 6, 2026
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Jobs
2 min.Read

‘I can’t see myself having children in 5 years’: SG woman puts life plans on hold amid job hunt struggles

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has decided to put her entire life plan, including having children, on hold after yet another round of job applications led nowhere.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum, she said she has spent the past month sending out applications with little to show for it.

“I’ve been applying casually for about a month, and I have been called to three interviews so far, but no offers from any. One potential employer showed interest and asked for my educational transcripts and the last three months of payslips, then suddenly changed their mind within an hour of me providing them. We are going through the trenches here.”

At this point, she could only stare in disbelief at how grim things had become. With no stable income and zero sense of job security, the idea of having children has gone from a plan to a distant, almost mythical concept.

“In this economy… I don’t see how I can ever have kids in the next five years,” she wrote. “I have zero financial/job security. After which, my eggs will have expired. So, I guess I’m staying childfree.”

“The job market is really bad for everyone.”

In the Reddit thread, many users expressed that they are facing similar challenges in an increasingly harsh job market. 

One individual with over 10 years of experience in the food and beverage industry recounted their own experience, saying that even after sending out “dozens” of applications, only two companies responded.

“It’s tough. Only two bothered to get in touch with me,” they wrote. “I need to get employed by mid-month or else I’m screwed. I’m hoping for the best.”

Another user said they were in almost the exact same situation. “I’m literally in the same boat as you. 5 years of experience, 3 interviews, and also putting having kids on hold. WTF, hello, twin.”

A third person wrote, “I’ve been unemployed since April last year, and now it’s coming to a year, still unemployed.”

A fourth added, “I can see all locals are struggling to find jobs here. The job market is really bad for everyone. I’ve been to interviews; none have further information.”

A fifth user, meanwhile, advised the post author to expand her job search. “Look further afield outside Singapore; there are opportunities.” 

“I didn’t bother looking within Singapore. I went outside to look and got a few offers that actually paid more than SG. That’s even after tax and CPF. Took me seven months from application to offer. Currently nine months unemployed. All the best in your job search.”

In other news, a top university student shared their disappointment online after realising that their average peers had outperformed them in internships.

“I’m not going to lie, it sucks seeing B students during my internships doing 10 times better and progressing much faster, then landing multiple top-tier jobs afterwards seemingly with ease,” they wrote on Reddit’s r/asksg forum.

Read more: ‘They’re 10x better’: NUS student shares struggle as ‘average’ peers outperform them at internships

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