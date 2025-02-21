SINGAPORE: A woman shared on social media that the maid her husband hired has been adding to her stress instead of making things easier.

Posting on SGWhispers on Monday (Feb 17), she explained that her husband hired a maid to assist with household chores because she was feeling overwhelmed with her responsibilities. Between her part-time job, caring for her young child, participating in religious activities, and looking after her mother-in-law, who had suffered a stroke and moved in with them, she was already stretched thin.

However, rather than easing her burden, the maid has unintentionally made things more challenging. One problem she encountered was that the maid would become upset whenever she declined to eat the meals the maid prepared, particularly because they were too spicy for her taste.

“I ended up being scolded by my husband for not guiding the maid and making the maid upset,” she wrote. Beyond that, she shared that the maid constantly moves things around their house, making it impossible for her to find anything.

“I couldn’t find my things and it uses up a lot of my time,” she said. “I don’t like and don’t know how to communicate and teach maid, and my husband is forcing me to do it as he did not want to be the bad guy scolding her. End up now I am like taking care of 4 people in the house,” she added.

Furthermore, she said she “never scolds the maid”, yet her husband accused her of making things harder for the maid and reminded her that the maid was just doing her job and earning a salary.

“At least she is taking salary, I don’t even take any salary,” she said.

What made things even worse for her was when her husband shouted at her in front of the maid and her mother-in-law during an argument. The incident left her feeling humiliated and unappreciated in her own home.

“It seems like my rank is lower than that of a maid. Every time I rant, he makes me feel like it’s my fault,” she continued.

“He used to do all the housework himself, but now that we have a maid, he only needs to help with buying necessities. When he feels like taking care of our child, he plays with them, but when he doesn’t, he just locks himself in his room. In his free time, he goes out to exercise, and he is very proud of himself for leading an enjoyable life now.”

At the end of her post, she asked others, “Are all guys like that? Or is it just me ranting too much and I should change and do more?”

“You have to set a routine and follow up sometimes.”

In the comments section, several netizens chimed in to share their thoughts. One commenter reassured her, saying, “Don’t worry, your husband sounds totally like mine, so you are not alone. This path is very lonely, I admit, but I try to push on for my child, she gives me the will to carry on for her sake.”

Another commenter wrote, “First of all, don’t take things so seriously. You do not need to be perfect. I survived with 3 kids, maid, part-time job and study. Please treat your maid as an adult. It is not your duty to guide everything every day.

“You have to set a routine and follow up sometimes. It is okay for her to make mistakes as she is a human being. It is not easy to live in an employer’s house 24 hours.”

A third said, “Manage your expectations. Your husband is neither your slave nor your saviour. You can decide what to do. And what you can’t, let the maid do.”

