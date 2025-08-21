‘Huge disconnect’: 22-year-old fresh grad struggles to bond with colleagues twice his age

SINGAPORE: Landing your first corporate job usually feels like winning the lottery. After firing off countless applications, surviving nerve-wracking interviews, and swallowing a few too many rejections, that “We are pleased to offer you…” email should be enough reason to pop the champagne.

For one 22-year-old fresh grad, though, the celebration didn’t last long. The excitement of finally joining the corporate world was quickly swapped out for something no one really talks about: feeling like the lone kid at the adult table.

Sharing his story online, he admitted that while he was grateful to be employed, he hadn’t quite braced himself for the challenge of trying to bond with colleagues who were old enough to be his parents.

“It is 10x harder to forge connections with people (not even talking about friendships). Either their guard is up, they are not interested/do not have the bandwidth, or there is a clear gap in age, earning power, and interests,” he said.

“Personally, my stakeholders are double my age, and so are most of my colleagues, and it has been weighing on me regarding the huge disconnect that I have been experiencing. I don’t think I am alone on this. These are things that no one has taught us, but clearly pose a challenge when we enter the workforce and also show a glaring sign that there is a huge disconnect between education and the workforce,” he added.

Turning to fellow Singaporeans for advice, he asked, “How do fellow fresh graduates in Singapore or people in Singapore who were in my shoes overcome this? I don’t think I am alone on this. Is there any advice on bonding with colleagues of another generation? Is there any advice from the older generation on how the younger generation could communicate with you?”

“Your main objective in the office is to do the work and get paid; that’s it.”

In the comments section, many readers from the older generation offered advice, practical tips, and insights from their own workplace experiences

One reader encouraged the young graduate to adjust his mindset, writing: “How to overcome this — try to reframe your thoughts. Start thinking that most people will like and help you by default, rather than the opposite. It will help your mental health and improve your demeanour. People will also get more positive vibes off you. Smile more. Be genuine.”

Another said, “I’d say at the very least, you need to guard your own interests first above all else. If those around you don’t really want to engage on a non-work level, just keep things professional lo. Colleagues are like classmates: they all come and go..”

A third added, “If you find joy in work, then that’s a bonus—but you should find joy at home, hobbies/passion/sports, after-work activities, food, etc. Your main objective in the office is to do the work and get paid; that’s it.”

