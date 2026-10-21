‘How much should I give my parents?’: Singapore student earning S$4k monthly seeks advice
Senior Asian couple
SINGAPORE: Earning S$3,000 to S$4,000 a month as a university student is no small feat, particularly when the money comes from juggling side hustles rather than a full-time job. But once the money starts coming in, another question arises: how much of it should go to mum and dad?
One Singaporean university student recently put this question to netizens, admitting that he wanted to give his parents a share of his earnings despite their insistence that he keep the money for himself.
“How much should I give my parents?” he asked on the r/asksg forum. “Was wondering how much would be considered ok, taking into consideration my current earnings?”
The student explained that he’s currently overseas and makes his money through “barista work, photography editing, and a few other side hustles, which are fortunately things I'm passionate about.”
“I’m living rent-free and am grateful that my parents settle all the utilities, e.g., phone bills, so the least I felt I could do is to also give them a share of what I earn,” he said.
“Quite important point is that I’m paying for my tuition fee all by myself and that I don’t ask them for daily expenses, so everything from food to clothing and groceries, etc., is self-paid.”
Giving some background on his family, he said his parents “earn an average income and collectively bring home an okay amount.”
“They're nowhere near rich, but they can eat at the average kopitiam daily, no problem, maybe a restaurant once/twice a week type.”
‘Keep the extra cash as an emergency fund’
Given that his parents had already told him they did not need a monthly allowance, one Singaporean Redditor suggested that he could “cover their utility bills” and “treat them to meals” whenever he returned home.
Another commenter said, “You know what the best gift you can give them is? It's not the money; it's the relief of responsibility they felt over you for the past 2 decades raising you. And honestly, you wanting to give back to them is already better than most, so good on you.”
“Like others suggested, maybe paying rent or taking over utilities or maybe contributing to groceries and restocking their fridge on your own accord. Maybe other things like if y'all eat out, you settle the bill quietly, etc.”
Meanwhile, other users felt he should prioritise himself for now.
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One user wrote, “You are in uni, and not fully working yet. Please just save up first for future expenses and think of contributing after you get your first full-time job. Time is on your side, so you can start investing a small amount.”
Another added, “Keep the extra cash as an emergency fund since you are overseas alone.”
In other news, a man has turned to Reddit for advice after noticing a puzzling pattern in his two-month relationship: his girlfriend distances herself every time they grow closer.
In an emotional post on r/sgdatingscene titled “Confusing actions,” the man opened up about the hot-and-cold dynamic that has come to define his short-lived romance, asking fellow Singaporeans if they had ever experienced something similar.
Read also: Man confused as girlfriend of 2 months pulls away whenever things get serious, netizens suspect she is avoidant