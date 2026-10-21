‘How much should I give my parents?’: Singapore student earning S$4k monthly seeks advice

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 21, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Magnific/rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only) Senior Asian couple

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Earning S$3,000 to S$4,000 a month as a university student is no small feat, particularly when the money comes from juggling side hustles rather than a full-time job. But once the money starts coming in, another question arises: how much of it should go to mum and dad? One Singaporean university student recently put this question to netizens, admitting that he wanted to give his parents a share of his earnings despite their insistence that he keep the money for himself. “How much should I give my parents?” he asked on the r/asksg forum. “Was wondering how much would be considered ok, taking into consideration my current earnings?”

The student explained that he’s currently overseas and makes his money through “barista work, photography editing, and a few other side hustles, which are fortunately things I'm passionate about.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I’m living rent-free and am grateful that my parents settle all the utilities, e.g., phone bills, so the least I felt I could do is to also give them a share of what I earn,” he said. “Quite important point is that I’m paying for my tuition fee all by myself and that I don’t ask them for daily expenses, so everything from food to clothing and groceries, etc., is self-paid.” Giving some background on his family, he said his parents “earn an average income and collectively bring home an okay amount.” “They're nowhere near rich, but they can eat at the average kopitiam daily, no problem, maybe a restaurant once/twice a week type.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

‘Keep the extra cash as an emergency fund’ Given that his parents had already told him they did not need a monthly allowance, one Singaporean Redditor suggested that he could “cover their utility bills” and “treat them to meals” whenever he returned home. Another commenter said, “You know what the best gift you can give them is? It's not the money; it's the relief of responsibility they felt over you for the past 2 decades raising you. And honestly, you wanting to give back to them is already better than most, so good on you.”

“Like others suggested, maybe paying rent or taking over utilities or maybe contributing to groceries and restocking their fridge on your own accord. Maybe other things like if y'all eat out, you settle the bill quietly, etc.” Meanwhile, other users felt he should prioritise himself for now. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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