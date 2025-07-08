‘How I coped facing layoffs as a millennial’ — Singaporean shares her ‘retrenchment story’ as a reminder that even in ‘difficult seasons — growth and renewal are possible’

SINGAPORE: In a time when layoffs are becoming the new normal and artificial intelligence (AI) is the new office colleague who never takes a coffee break, Singaporean millennial Jeraldine Phneah has a story to share — one that’s equal parts sobering, sincere, and surprisingly uplifting.

“In 2023, I experienced retrenchment in Singapore during a wave of tech layoffs. It was a time filled with uncertainty,” she recounts. “Many today face similar concerns, whether due to layoffs in Singapore, offshoring, or the rapid advancement of AI.”

For Jeraldine, the timing couldn’t have been worse. She had just bought her new place — a milestone meant to symbolise adulthood and stability. Instead, she found herself smack in the middle of a growing demographic of young professionals who were forced to learn that job security is often a mirage in the ever-shifting tech landscape.

“When we were young, we used to think that retrenchment was something that would impact older workers, but increasingly, we see it impacting people in their 20s, their 30s,” she expressed her realisation of the current concerning state of things.

When the Zoom call is not just a meeting

Back in 2022, Jeraldine was headhunted into what seemed like a dream job — an exciting opportunity to build a market from scratch, reporting to a boss based overseas, but barely a year into the role, that dream crumbled.

“My boss had left the company, and then one day, his boss asked me to go into a Zoom meeting. I saw HR there, and I knew what was going on instantly,” she recalls.

Like many others facing layoffs, the initial emotional cocktail was bitter and confusing: anger, anxiety, frustration, and insecurity. “I worked hard. I performed really well, yet I was selected to be laid off,” she said.

“However, after some thinking, I realised one thing — the world is not fair. So, we should not hold on to the expectation that it has to be, because as I look around me, I realise that I have a lot of peers whom I felt were really competent, and any company would be lucky to have them, but they, too were impacted by their own organisation.”

That revelation, while harsh, was her first step toward healing.

The emotional side of retrenchment (that no one talks about)

Yes, the financial aspect matters. Jeraldine, thankfully, had planned prudently — not blowing all her savings on her home, not raising kids yet, and having parents who could care for themselves, but it was the emotional chaos that hit the hardest.

“There’s a lot of content online about emergency funds, spending below your means… but when it comes to the emotions and dealing with it, I guess it’s something that is not so commonly spoken about,” she explained.

“The second thing is that we have to realise we did right by the company. We gave our best. We worked hard. We contributed, and at the end of the day, this type of decision is the decision of the management, and maybe perhaps they messed up by overestimating budgets, and everything has nothing to do with us, so we can sleep with a clear conscience,” she encouraged.

She’s right. Retrenchment is more than a financial hiccup — it’s a blow to your identity, your confidence, and your sense of purpose. So Jeraldine chose to reframe the experience and — dare we say — flourish.

Growth in the ashes: what she did next…

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, she redirected her energy into doing good. She launched a video campaign for (Equal) = Dreams, a boarding school that provides a structured and supportive environment for underprivileged students in Singapore. She partnered with Omnidesk to donate chairs and spotlight the school’s work.

“Instead of just staying at home and feeling sorry for myself, I was able to give back to society in quite a positive way.”

In short, Jeraldine turned retrenchment into renewal.

Why it still pays to do your best — even if it’s “just a job”

Understandably, many laid-off workers find themselves questioning everything: Why work hard if companies treat you like disposable cogs?

Jeraldine gets it — but she offers a balanced take. “Yes, view yourself as a contractor selling your time and services to the organization, but when you give your best, you actually get things that you can bring along with you — colleagues, friendships, even (future opportunities).”

She also advised against adopting an all-or-nothing perspective and encourages you to continue doing your best in the jobs you are given because, ultimately, everything you gain from them can be carried into the future work environment you will be in.

For example, some of her former customers forwarded her résumé around, and her ex-boss even tried to bring her to his new company. “It’s a testament to how much he enjoyed working with me,” Jeraldine expressed, feeling touched and grateful for the support from others.

Stability doesn’t come from the job — it comes from within

Perhaps the deepest wisdom from her retrenchment journey was a philosophical one: Don’t anchor your identity to your job.

“A job is just one aspect of your life that is meant to fund and support the rest of your life,” she reminds. “You’re also a daughter, a sister, a human being. There’s so much to you.”

That identity crisis hits hard when long work hours blur the line between who you are and what you do. And when that job disappears? So might your sense of self — unless you’ve built a stronger foundation.

“It’s like building your house on weak sand,” she says. “Anything that happens (at work) — (a bad) feedback, it can feel like a personal attack, or anything that doesn’t go well at work, it can make you feel really unhappy.”

She also shared that “if you have a situation like me, whereby you lose your job as a result of layoffs, you can feel like you lost a huge part of yourself as well… And that in itself is not healthy.”

One of her favourite quotes illustrates the importance of realising where one’s self-worth and identity really should be: “A bird sitting on a tree is not afraid of the branch breaking because the trust is not on the branch but on her own wings.”

What she’d do differently

Looking back, Jeraldine admits she jumped into her next job a little too quickly — like someone entering a rebound relationship after a breakup.

“I wish I had looked for a role in a state of abundance versus being in a state of emotional vulnerability,” she said, realising that rest — real rest — is not a sign of weakness but of wisdom and that “It’s also important to realize in life that nothing is permanent.”

She also redefined what stability really means. “A job is not the only platform for you to achieve constant progress and excellence. These things can be pursued outside of a role itself.”

Her advice? Build your inner stability.

She herself is now turning to meditation and emotional balance because the world outside may be chaotic, but your internal landscape doesn’t have to be.

Final reflections (and real talk)

Jeraldine’s story isn’t a fairy tale. It’s not a LinkedIn post flexing a “bounce back.” It’s raw, real, and relatable, which is what makes it so valuable.

“If you’re going through the same thing, I know how destabilising it can be. The best thing you can do is keep your expenses low and have 12 months of emergency funds. For me, I recognise that my previous layoff may not be my last (layoff).”

Rather than fear the future, she’s building resilience for it — and encouraging others to do the same.

“I can only work on myself and be the best version of myself, such that I can be employable. I have a network and friends who can help me out.”

The takeaway? You don’t need to be a corporate warrior to survive layoffs. You just need self-trust, perspective, and a decent emergency fund.

Watch the full video by Jeraldine Phneah to hear her retrenchment journey firsthand below:

