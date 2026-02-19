// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Photo: Chinatown Point's Year of the Horse decoration screenshot @ Chinatown Point Facebook Page
‘Horse or Ox?’ — Chinatown Point’s Year of the Horse decoration sparks debate

By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A Chinese New Year (CNY) cartoon horse display outside Chinatown Point shopping mall draws more than just a festive cheer, with netizens split over whether it looks like a cow or even a pig.

According to 8world News, the discussion began on Feb 17 when a netizen posted on Facebook questioning the design. The post quickly drew more than 100 comments, with some saying they walked past the display and assumed it was a cow. A few even felt it resembled a pig or a bear instead. One commenter shared that he visited Chinatown on CNY’s Eve with his family and also thought the figure looked closer to a cow at first glance.

Others disagreed. They pointed out that the figure lacks the horns and mane of an ox, which are traits of a horse. From that angle, they argued, the design fits the Year of the Horse theme.

Another group of commenters suggested the rounded shape may be intentional. They speculated that the structure could be adjusted and reused in future years with small changes.

The debate seems like a small matter, yet it shows how closely Singaporeans watch festive displays in public spaces. Chinatown decorations attract crowds each year. Photos go online fast. Opinions follow even faster.

This year’s reaction showcases how public art now faces instant review. A decoration meant to spread cheer can quickly turn into a trending topic, although the tone of the comments stayed mostly playful.

The display remains outside Chinatown Point. Whether horse or cow, or something else to some eyes, it has achieved the intended result. People noticed.

