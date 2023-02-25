Hong Hui Fang partners with Catwalk Taiwan, but netizen thinks it’s her last day in Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: Award-winning actress Hong Hui Fang collaborates with Mediacorp and Catwalk Taiwan. This partnership aims to bring diversification and more opportunities for the actress in the region.

In a recent Instagram post by The Celebrity Agency, the talent management company that works with the actress in Singapore, shared the exciting news with everyone. “We are happy to announce a collaboration with Catwalk Taiwan (凯渥集团) for @honghuifang!” the post caption stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Last year, Hong Hui Fang was nominated at the Golden Horse Awards as Best Actress for her Korean-Singapore movie, Ajoomma, in Taiwan. This opportunity gave her distinction in the country. She also won at the 2022 Asian World Film Festival for the same title and film.

“We cheer on our very own homegrown Ajoomma in scaling new heights and reaching out to wider audiences!” the agency added.

Fans expressed their insights and opinions regarding this news in the post’s comment section.

One IG user stated: “Love seeing Singaporean talent getting more international exposure! We need them all!”

Another IG user said: ”congrats my sis @honghuifang singaporean always make us proud.”

There is also a netizen who thought that the post was about Hong Hui Fang leaving the agency – given that many celebrities announce their last day with Mediacorp.

“I thought she also last day,” admitted the netizen.

According to a Singaporean source, Hong Hui Fang will fly to Taiwan in July to be part of the 2023 RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition as a professional jury.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg