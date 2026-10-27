Ho Ching thanks ex-Minister Iswaran for his 'courage and foresight 'in starting the LNG terminal in Singapore

Anna Maria Romero | October 27, 2026 3 m read

Photos: Left-US Department of State, Right-India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Amid Singapore’s endeavours for energy security against an increasingly volatile global backdrop, Ho Ching, the former CEO of Temasek Holdings, penned a social media post unexpectedly praising disgraced ex-Transport Minister S Iswaran. Mdm Ho, who is married to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, opened her post by writing, “In life, we all make mistakes. But our mistakes should not overshadow the good we have done.” She added: “In this spirit, I would like to thank Iswaran for his courage and foresight in starting the LNG terminal in Sg, in the middle of the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.”

Mr Iswaran, a longtime Member of Parliament and political office holder, was charged with corruption in 2023 in connection with his dealings with Ong Beng Seng, the Malaysian billionaire responsible for bringing in the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore. After the former Minister pleaded guilty to four counts relating to obtaining gratification as a public servant and one count of obstruction of justice, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail and was released in June 2025. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In her post, Mdm Ho noted how Singapore now has offers of long- and short-term LNG supplies from all across the globe.

She also congratulated Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng for the recent agreement between Singapore and Saudi Arabia to establish a joint strategic arrangement for crude oil storage. “Energy is existential, more than even water. Energy underpins higher civilisation and better standards of living throughout the history of humankind. Water availability and distribution depend on energy too to process, pump and distribute,” she wrote, adding that energy supply and security should be viewed as even more vital than water. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. As she ended her post, Mdm Ho called for a recognition of the individuals who work in the background “to secure stronger foundations for a better future in a better world.”

Based on comments on her post, many netizens appeared to agree with her. “Mr Iswaran is responsible for the LNG Terminals and F1. Kudos for his foresight on these,” one pointed out.

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