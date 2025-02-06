ASIA: Global fashion powerhouse H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB is fine-tuning its approach to Asia’s dynamic and diverse fashion markets. The company collaborates with local designers and influencers to better connect with regional consumers and their unique cultural preferences.

An exclusive story by Jaleen Ramos published by Retail Asia quoted Aneta Pokucinska, managing director of East Asia at H&M, as saying that the brand is acutely aware of each country’s distinct tastes. Over 250 stores across the region showcase an array of styles. “We see the uniqueness and cultural differences between the countries,” Pokucinska explained.

To cater to these tastes, H&M has partnered with renowned Asian designers, such as Indian fashion icon Anamika Khanna, known for blending traditional and contemporary elements, and South Korean designer Rok Hwang, whose minimalist, bold designs resonate with younger shoppers. Pokucinska also noted the growing influence of the K-pop trend across the region, further shaping the styles consumers are drawn to—ranging from vibrant patterns to more modest designs in specific markets.

A focus on regional trends and K-pop culture

In response to Asia’s fast-evolving fashion landscape, H&M is preparing to launch a local collection tailored to regional trends in 2025. This new line, exclusive to Asian markets, will offer a range of styles, from sophisticated elegance to minimalist designs, heavily influenced by the widespread K-pop phenomenon. Pokucinska emphasized that these collections will reflect the region’s unique aesthetic preferences and showcase the company’s adaptability to diverse cultural nuances.

As H&M navigates its local market strategies, the brand closely monitors the Asia-Pacific region’s increasing importance in the global fashion industry. With a projected market value of $170.8 billion in 2024, Asia accounts for 23% of the worldwide fashion market. The region’s growing influence, mainly through social media and celebrity culture, is shaping global trends, with H&M embracing digital and mobile-first strategies to stay ahead.

Digital innovation and sustainability at the forefront

In addition to its emphasis on regional trends, H&M is doubling down on technological advancements and sustainability efforts across Asia. The brand increasingly focuses on markets like South Korea, where K-pop’s influence propels fashion trends worldwide. In Singapore, H&M is expanding its omnichannel approach with digital innovations, such as augmented reality fitting rooms, to enhance the shopping experience.

Beyond technology, sustainability is also becoming a significant focus for H&M. The company has committed to producing eco-friendly products, with over 84% of its 2023 collections made from recycled fabrics. H&M’s recycling program encourages customers to drop off unused clothing to repurpose, aligning with the rising consumer demand for environmentally conscious fashion.

As Pokucinska shared, “Asia serves, for us, as an excellent inspiration for innovation within H&M.” This highlights the region’s pivotal role in shaping the future of design and sustainability in the global fashion industry.