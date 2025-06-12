HK actress and beauty queen Crystal Fung denies disagreement with fellow celebrity Louisa Mak

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: At a recent event in Hong Kong, actress Crystal Fung addressed all those rumours floating around about a disagreement with her good friend, fellow beauty queen Louisa Mak, according to The Star.

Fung, who’s 31 and actually won the Miss Hong Kong crown back in 2016, flat-out denied those rumours. Mak, 33, won Miss Hong Kong a year earlier in 2015.

Rumours of falling out

According to the beauty queen, the misunderstanding came about when a journalist asked if she had visited Mak and her baby. She explained that she simply said she hadn’t had the chance yet, but that response sparked rumours of a falling out between them.

“We’re all still in touch — we’ve got a group chat going, and we’re actually planning a birthday dinner for next month! We’re just trying to figure out a date that works for everyone right now,” she shared, as translated by Jaynestars.

Fung admitted they haven’t seen each other in over six months, but she quickly explained it by saying that Louisa Mak has been incredibly busy since getting married and having a baby.

No tension between them

“She’s just been swamped, really. We’re actually trying to plan a get-together so she can catch up with all of us at once, instead of having to meet everyone one by one,” Fung explained, making it clear there’s no tension at all between them.

And although both women have moved into the education field, Fung brushed off any talk of competition, saying there’s really none of that between them.

"We're just heading in slightly different directions these days," she said. "Louisa's really diving deep into early childhood education, and I've been putting my energy into supporting primary and secondary school students — and their parents — on the emotional side of things." She added that she'd just come from giving a talk at a local secondary school.

When asked if their friendship had shifted, Fung simply replied, "Nope, our friendship hasn't changed a bit!"

Winning Miss Hong Kong

Crystal Fung is a Hong Kong actress, and she actually won the Miss Hong Kong title back in 2016. She was born on June 10, 1994, making her 31 years old.

While she has a career in acting, appearing in various TV shows and dramas, she has also been pursuing academic interests. She's actually putting a lot of her energy into offering emotional support to primary and secondary students, and even their parents. In fact, she recently gave a talk at a secondary school, sharing insights from this very work. This is a different area of focus compared to her friend Louisa Mak, who specialises in early childhood education.

Incredibly bright

Louisa Mak Ming-sze, born on December 11, 1991, is a prominent figure in Hong Kong, known for her diverse career as an actress, television host, lawyer, and entrepreneur. Winning the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 2015 was truly the moment she first stepped into the spotlight and gained widespread recognition.

Louisa Mak is also incredibly bright; she actually earned a law degree from the prestigious University of Cambridge and even got admitted to the New York Bar in 2018.

After her time in entertainment, she pivoted to the corporate world, working at the consulting giant McKinsey & Company as a junior associate and then an engagement manager from 2019 to 2022.