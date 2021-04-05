Hina Khan shines bright like a diamond in S$300 off-shoulder Anarkali, pics

- Advertisement -

Delhi — Be it beachwear or a beautiful traditional look, Hina Khan has championed the way to style every outfit and make a statement with it. The actor who just returned from her vacation in the Maldives, has been posting a lot of images of herself in ethereal traditional clothes and we are here for it. She recently shared a few images of herself wearing a beautiful lehenga from fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection Nooraniyat and now she has posted images wearing a beautiful tangerine Anarkali gown.

The pictures that we are talking about are not just visually appealing, they even impart a message on women empowerment and we cannot help but praise the actor for it. For the shoot, Hina wore a floor-sweeping golden-yellow and tangerine Anarkali gown that was adorned with embroidered works of maroori, cut-dana, pearls and threaded tilla. The off-shoulder number was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta that featured similar embroidery and tassels at the border.

To accessorise the heavily embroidered look, Hina went with just a delicate diamond necklace and we agree with her. She even opted for minimal glam which included a subtle shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush along with a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor completed the ensemble by pining the top half of her middle-parted hair back and left the remaining half-open. Hina had posted the images on Instagram.

The stunning piece that Hina Khan is nailing in the pictures is by the brand Reign and if you adore the outfit and would like to wear it during the upcoming wedding season, you will have to spend Rs.19,900.

Check out some of the other ethnic looks of the actor that make for a great bridesmaid look:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the screen in the film Pride and Joy. Hina also donned the role of a producer for the first time for this film.

