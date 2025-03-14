SINGAPORE: A confrontation broke out at Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam’s Meet-the-People Session (MPS) on Thursday (12 Mar), when two women approached him outside his Chong Pang branch office. The incident, which was caught on video, involved the women questioning the minister about the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) in a heated manner.

A seven-minute video of the encounter was later uploaded on Facebook by Mr Shanmugam. In the footage, the two women, wearing shirts with “Press” printed on the front and the names of journalists killed in Gaza on the back, can be seen engaging him in a tense discussion.

Several residents and volunteers were present during the exchange. At one point, the women gestured offensively toward the onlookers and shouted at Mr Shanmugam as he walked away to attend to his duties.

Mr Shanmugam said on Facebook that the two women were not his constituents and are part of a small group that has repeatedly attended various People’s Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People Sessions in recent months. He described their approach as “deliberately confrontational,” aimed at creating disruptions and provoking reactions.

“They typically put out their version of events afterwards, painting the MP and their team in as negative a light as possible,” he wrote.

Meet-the-People Sessions “Not a Protest Venue”

Mr Shanmugam reiterated that MPS sessions are intended for residents seeking assistance on personal matters such as housing, employment, and medical issues.

“I understand that people may feel strongly about some issues. But (a Meet-the-People Session) is not a protest venue,” he wrote. “Hijacking these sessions is unfair to residents. There are appropriate avenues for advocacy – but disrupting sessions meant to help residents who are struggling with everyday challenges crosses a line.”

In the video, Mr Shanmugam explains to the women that he prioritises his residents and offers to speak with them after attending to his constituents if they are willing to wait. Initially, they agree, but one later insists that his statement is “not true,” claiming other MPs have met with non-residents.

While MPs can exercise discretion in seeing non-residents, Mr Shanmugam pointed out that most people accept the decision made by the branch and would not accuse the MP of dishonesty. He added that the women accused him of lying multiple times during the night.

The video also captures one of the women reacting strongly upon learning that their interaction was being filmed. She demanded that the recording be deleted, asserting that she did not consent to being filmed. Mr Shanmugam responded that as the session was held in a public area, his volunteers had the right to record the exchange.

He also explained to the women that if there was not enough time to address their concerns that night, they would be given an alternative time for a discussion with him or another representative.

As he returned to his office, the women, along with a male companion, shouted at him, calling him a “coward.” Mr Shanmugam subsequently confronted them about their behaviour, stating that non-residents should not insist that their political discussions take precedence over the concerns of waiting residents.

Despite the earlier tensions, Mr Shanmugam spoke with the women and two others for 30 to 45 minutes towards the end of the session. He said that he informed them the discussion was being recorded, citing past experiences with similar encounters.

He added that he treats MPS discussions as confidential and would not disclose further details.

According to a post on the PAP’s Petir website, the women are affiliated with an activist group called Monday of Palestine Solidarity. The group has reportedly attended at least 10 Meet-the-People Sessions across different constituencies, including those of National Development Minister Desmond Lee in West Coast GRC and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo in Jalan Besar GRC.