“Higher prices and yet lower quality” — Netizens respond to video of a couple showing “defects” in their new BTO unit

SINGAPORE: Netizens are reacting to a video wherein a couple in Singapore shared “defects” in their new BTO, with a collective outcry of dissatisfaction with the housing quality.

At the beginning of May, a couple shared some flaws they had found in their new BTO flat, compiling them in a Tiktok video. The couple published a video entitled “Defects we found in our new BTO.” The 32-second clip featured ten different faults the couple found throughout the home.

Debris in the drainage pipe, a loose handle, squeaky windows, and a leaking shower went up first, each getting a few seconds of airtime. They were followed by a hollow tile, hairline cracks, a chip on the door, uneven walls, a faulty switch, and even uneven sealing along a wall socket.

Their account, @carefulcouple features their relationship as newlyweds. “Happily married after dating for ten years,” their bio reads. The couple ended their video with an important reminder. “Remember to do a thorough check of your home!” the screen read.

The video has garnered over 346,000 views on Tiktok alone and has also been shared across social media platforms. After being shared in a Facebook group, netizens took to the comments section to express their sentiments on the quality of BTO flats in Singapore.

“Nowadays, they don’t have that slogan “We Buiild Quality Homes” anymore,” wrote one.

Another pointed out the short timeframe of construction, saying Not surprised. It’s (built) in the rush.”

“Everything in Singapore seems to be going haywire. We pay a bomb for HDB flats but in return get back defective flats,” said a third. “They only rush to complete the development but did not supervise the work done by the contractors.”

Still, another netizen wrote, “Higher prices and yet lower quality. This is happening not just to our HDB BTOs, but almost everything from our public service including transportation, healthcare, education, etc.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg