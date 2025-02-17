KUALA LUMPUR: In a landmark ruling, Malaysia’s High Court ordered a 38-year-old woman to pay RM200,000 in damages to a housewife following the dissolution of a 50-year marriage. According to a Malay Mail report, the court found that the woman’s extramarital affair played a significant role in wrecking the marriage of a 72-year-old wife and her 74-year-old husband. Justice Evrol Mariette Peters delivered the judgment, marking a rare instance in which a third party was held financially responsible for the breakdown of a marriage.

Adultery and emotional harm

Justice Peters ruled that the husband, despite claiming to suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED), had engaged in an adulterous relationship with the mistress. The wife, who had dedicated her life to raising six children and supporting her husband’s business ventures, was entitled to both emotional and financial restitution.

The judge emphasised that the husband’s defence—that ED prevented him from being involved in sexual relations—was not substantiated by any medical evidence or expert testimony. Peters criticised the mistress for her relationship with the husband despite being fully aware of his family obligations.

“The evidence, though circumstantial, painted a compelling and coherent narrative of an adulterous relationship,” Justice Peters stated. Further evidence revealed the mistress urging the husband to divorce his wife and even attempting to conceive a child with him through IVF.

Support and sacrifice of the wife

In a statement that highlighted the sacrifices made by the wife, Justice Peters considered her substantial contributions to the family and the marriage. The wife, who had given up her career as a business studies graduate to become a full-time housewife, not only cared for the couple’s six children but also supported three grandchildren. Peters noted that the wife had even cared for her husband when he suffered from ill health.

The court’s decision to divide the couple’s assets equally reflected the wife’s pivotal role in the marriage and her significant personal sacrifices over the years.

The price of betrayal – financial and emotional costs

In addition to the damages paid by the mistress, the High Court ordered the husband to pay RM205,000 in spousal maintenance to his wife. Both the husband and the mistress were also instructed to pay RM100,000 in legal costs. The ruling serves as a significant reminder that marital betrayal and the involvement of third parties can have profound emotional and financial consequences.

This case underscores the importance of accountability in marital relationships and affirms the rights of spouses who suffer emotional harm due to the actions of others.