Here comes the bride..: Woman wears wedding gown to get vaccine after Covid-19 cancelled her reception

Hindustan Times

InternationalCOVID 19
India, April 18 — A woman from Baltimore, US has grabbed the attention of netizens with her choice of attire to visit a clinic for taking her Covid-19 vaccine. Sarah Studley chose to wear her polka-dot wedding gown to take the vaccine as celebrations for her wedding had to be cut short because of the rising cases due to the virus. Shared by University of Maryland Medical System, the post shows Studley getting the vaccine.

“Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site!” reads the first line of the caption. The post includes four pictures showing Studley wearing her wedding dress and a white mask.

“Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated,” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 12, the post has garnered several likes and encouraging comments from tweeple. “That is great! You rocked that dress!” wrote one individual. “You looked lovely, and now you also have a cool story to tell your family,” commented another.

