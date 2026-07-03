Helper claims not only is she paid only $600 but also has to pay for 2 out of her 3 daily meals out of her own pocket

SINGAPORE: An anonymous individual claiming to be a foreign domestic helper (FDW) has alleged online that she receives a monthly salary of S$600 while having to pay for most of her own meals.

In the post published on the Complaint Singapore page, the individual said she earns “only SGD 600 per month” and claimed that breakfast is never provided. She added that she has to purchase her own breakfast every day and also pays for her own lunch for about 15 days each month, with only dinner being provided by her employer.

Describing her situation as difficult, the writer said her responsibilities include caring for two children, sending and fetching them from school, as well as handling all the household chores and cleaning.

Despite working throughout the day, she said the arrangement leaves her struggling financially and unable to support her family back home.

“I came to work in Singapore, but I am unable to support my family back home,” the post read.

She added that although the situation was “very difficult,” she felt she had little choice but to continue working.

The post drew a wide range of responses, with many commenters urging the alleged helper to report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) instead of only posting about it on social media.

One commenter said that if the claims were true, the helper should lodge a report with MOM, noting that migrant domestic workers undergo mandatory orientation where they are informed of their employment rights and the avenues available to seek assistance.

The same commenter also cautioned that if the story was fabricated for attention, the authorities should investigate, adding that spreading false information should carry consequences.

Another commenter wrote that “not every employer follows the rules,” while another stated simply that the alleged treatment described in the post was “illegal.”

Some netizens expressed sympathy for the alleged helper, with one saying there are “many” employers who mistreat their domestic workers.

“I don’t let my helper do anything which me myself won’t do or put their life in danger. Respect goes both ways,” the commenter wrote.

Others questioned why the individual had not approached the authorities if the allegations were genuine.

One commenter claimed that new foreign domestic workers are interviewed twice by MOM during their first year in Singapore and are provided with information on their rights and available support in their native language.

The commenter added that if the helper had experienced long-term inadequate food, it would likely have been noticed during routine six-monthly medical examinations, where doctors could raise concerns with MOM.

However, another netizen suggested fear may prevent some helpers from coming forward. Sharing an anecdote, the commenter said a friend was also made to pay for her own food and even had to do delivery work for her employer but refused to report the matter to MOM because she was afraid she would lose her job.

Several others stressed that employers have a responsibility to treat their domestic workers fairly.

One commenter remarked that it was unreasonable for employers to expect helpers to care properly for their children if they themselves failed to treat the helpers properly.

Another suggested there could be more to the situation, speculating that the helper might receive an allowance to buy her own meals or simply choose not to eat the food available at home.

Others kept their responses brief, urging the individual to “Report to MOM.”