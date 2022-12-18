heidi-klum-wears-jaw-dropping-sheer-dress-at-avatar

Heidi Klum wore a super sheer outfit which left little to the imagination for the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 13.

The silver frock showed plenty of skin and was see-through as well highlighting her toned and fit figure. The dress had ruffles and a thigh-high split which gave Klum a chance to show off her never-ending legs. It also came with a dainty pleated train.

America’s Got Talent judge paired the dress with stiletto heels and a pair of diamond earrings wearing her hair down and slicked back.

Heidi Klum: Health – Fitness

Heidi Klum was accompanied by hubby Tom Kaulitz whom she married in 2019. He looked equally dapper in a matching silver suit with a silver shirt underneath.

A fan recreated the same look with plastic wrap and it actually worked. Heidi reposted it on Instagram saying, “Love this . I mean, same”.

Klum hasn’t posted about her health and fitness routine of late but it’s obvious from the way she looks that she is still very active and energetic.

In an earlier interview with People magazine Klum had said that she runs but only a little bit. “I don’t run, like super fast or super far. But it’s not really about how fast you do it. For me it’s just like doing it, period.”

Heidi Klum: Butt lifts

The leggy judge is also fond of using ankle weights on the treadmill and doing butt lifts for her inner thighs. “It’s always good to keep the muscles underneath working so that it is nice and tone. Toned is good.”

The supermodel has continued her style evolution over the years always looking the part. At the People Choice Awards recently she looked stunning in an abstract print mini dress. The 49 year old appeared ageless in the head turning white mini dress with splashes of green on it.

Read More News Christmas Gifts 2022: None From William To Harry and Meghan

In an interview with Yahoo! Canada about her dress sense she said. “I’m eclectic. Because I feel like I have so many different personalities. I don’t know about you, but I do in the closet and I’m like, ‘Well what do I want to be today?’

“Sometimes I kind of feel hippie, you know then I have my hair curly. And then I have my sandals on and a long dress with flowers. And then another day, I’m like, ‘I feel I want to be really sexy today.’”

“I like to have fun with patterns and with prints. I don’t like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion.”

