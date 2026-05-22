Heartbreaking Malaysia crash leaves father traumatised after son is decapitated

MALAYSIA: An 18-year-old’s head was severed in a horrific road accident in Kuala Terengganu after the van he was in collided with a car in a case of reckless driving.

The accident adds to the numerous incidents of death on highways and roads in Malaysia recently.

This accident took place in Kuala Terengganu, in the state of Terengganu, and police chief Azli Noor said the incident involved a Nissan Vanette and a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

According to preliminary investigations, the Volkswagen with a family of five was on its way from Kuala Terengganu city centre to Losong when it skidded and rammed into a pole.

It veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the minivan.

“The accident caused the pole to collapse and pierce through the minivan, striking the head of the victim, who died at the scene,” said Azli.

The victim’s father was driving the minivan, and the victim has been identified as Wah Han Keong. Two other individuals were also reported injured.

In Tuesday’s incident, the deceased Han Keong, together with his father, Wah Tee Tun, 46, were on their way from their home in Manir, Kuala Terengganu, to the city centre before the tragic accident occurred.

Reports say the family, particularly the teen’s father, were left distraught and heartbroken.

Speaking to reporters at his son’s funeral, Wah Tee Tun said he and his son Han Keong were travelling from their home to Kuala Terengganu for work when he suddenly saw a car from the opposite lane drive up onto the road divider before swerving into his lane.

“I tried my best to brake and turn the steering wheel, but the car still crashed into us. At the same time, I watched the lamp post pierce through the van and hit my son, who was sitting in the front seat.

It happened so quickly that none of us could react,” he recalled.

Wah said after the crash, he began calling out for his son, but got no response.

“When I turned to look at him, I saw that his head had been separated from his body, and I immediately knew he had died on the spot.”

The father said the deceased had graduated from secondary school last year and planned to enrol in a polytechnic in June of this year. He was working alongside his dad as an assistant in handling electrical wiring jobs.

“My son was obedient, thoughtful, and filial towards me and my wife. He also doted on his younger sister and was a responsible child who always made an effort not to let his family worry about anything.

“I still cannot accept the fact that he is gone just like that,” and as such, he wants justice for his son.

He has since lodged a police report and intends to pursue legal action against the car driver in order to fight for justice for Han Keong.