Healthcare worker earning S$2.7k ‘dreads going to work’ as supervisor yells at her when she makes mistakes

SINGAPORE: A healthcare worker in Singapore recently opened up on social media about the stress she’s facing at her new job, saying she now “dreads going to work” because her strict supervisor yells at her whenever she makes mistakes.

In a post on a local forum, she explained that she has only been in her role, which pays S$2,700 a month, for three weeks.

“My supervisor always raises their voice whenever I make mistakes or ignores me whenever I ask questions, and I keep crying during breaks,” she wrote on the r/singaporejobs subreddit. “And I know based on reading posts here, most people would want me to at least work for two to three years, but I quite frankly feel lost.”

She also asked the online community for advice, wondering whether this kind of treatment is “considered normal” in Singapore workplaces and whether it would be unreasonable to consider leaving her job so early.

“Possible to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your supervisor?”

Given her modest pay, several Singaporean Redditors commented under her post that they would have walked out right away.

“I would have quit,” one user wrote, while another added, “Healthcare sucks here in terms of professionalism… Worked in four different countries and now in SG… just trying to run away soon.”

A third also criticised the supervisor’s lack of patience, writing, “A good supervisor would not have raised [their] voice even if mistakes are made, nobody is perfect. Guess he/she didn’t have the patience to guide newcomers, and I think you should start to search for other opportunities instead of being stuck with such an unprofessional supervisor.”

Not all commenters, however, felt that quitting was the best solution. One suggested trying to have an honest conversation with the supervisor to clear the air

“Possible to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your supervisor?” they asked.

In response, the healthcare worker admitted that while such a talk was technically possible, the idea alone “terrified” her.

Another Redditor also cautioned that leaving her job might not necessarily solve the problem, as toxic environments can exist anywhere. “Unfortunately, quitting doesn’t guarantee your next job will not be the same,” they said.

