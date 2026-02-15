He thought he’d upgraded jobs — then saw the contract on day one and realised his pay was slashed by 50%

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker was left reeling after discovering that a job he thought marked a step up was, in reality, a sharp step backwards. The role, accepted on the belief that it better matched his skills and professional experience, came with a staggering 50% pay cut compared to his previous position.

According to the worker, he only became aware of the actual terms of his employment on his very first day at work.

Although he had tried to press for details during the interview, the woman from the HR department refused to disclose them and firmly stated that everything would only be shown once he started.

However, upon reviewing the contract, the worker was immediately filled with regret. His salary was lower than expected; he was entitled to just seven days of annual leave, and there was no Annual Wage Supplement, commonly known as the 13th-month payment, nor any other bonuses.

When he crunched the numbers against his previous pay package, the damage was even clearer. Factoring in encashed leave, he calculated that he would be earning almost 50% less overall.

As if that was not enough, the new role also meant a longer daily commute. So not only was he earning less, but he was also spending more time and money getting to work.

Although he requested some time to consider the contract before signing it, he admitted that he eventually “caved in.” He said he felt “pressured” and ultimately signed despite his reservations.

“Seems like it’ll be a wonderful place to work if money and leaves are not a concern,” he wrote, but added, “…at the same time, I honestly feel like a renumeration package like that will be damaging to my career and my investment/savings goal. Plus, only seven days leave, [where can I travel]?!”

After sharing his experience online, many netizens urged him to leave the job as soon as possible.

One user on The Independent Singapore commented, “Better to leave early. No point wasting time and not appreciated.” Another wrote, “Alamak, the big red flag there cannot see ah?”

Early warning signs

While the worker’s experience may sound extreme, it sparked a bigger question about how to spot a toxic workplace within the first few days on the job.

Beyond pay and benefits, what other signs should employees be watching for from day one?

According to career experts, here are seven toxic workplace red flags you can spot almost immediately:

The atmosphere doesn’t feel very welcoming

Mary Abbajay, president of leadership development consultancy Careerstone Group, says it’s a big red flag when your colleagues or bosses don’t bother to introduce you, welcome you (even through Zoom calls or group chats if you’re working remotely), or seem unwilling to help.

One possible reason for this cold reception is that your co-workers simply aren’t proud to work there and don’t feel like pretending otherwise.

Being rude seems to be…normal?

If, on your first day, you witness someone being rude and no one steps in to address it, experts say this should set off alarm bells. It suggests that such behaviour is common and tolerated. In time, you could become a target or even start mirroring that hostility yourself.

Studies published in the Journal of Applied Psychology have found that the more people are exposed to rudeness at work, the more likely they are to become rude themselves.

Gossip culture is accepted

If people are already talking trash about someone, whether it’s a leader or a co-worker, that’s another bad sign. A workplace where people openly gossip about those who aren’t around is rarely a healthy one.

People are constantly leaving

This is another huge red flag. Usually, recruiters or hiring managers will be honest about high turnover during the interview and share why it happens. But if you only find out about it on your first day, it usually means the company decided to keep it quiet. This says a lot about how open the company really is.

The values feel off

When you start a new job, you quickly get a sense of what the company truly cares about, whether they mean to show it or not. If those values clash with yours or make you uncomfortable, it may be a sign that the organisation is simply not a good fit for you.

It’s different from what you signed up for

If your actual role looks very different from what was described in the job posting or explained during interviews, that is a serious warning sign. Career expert Gregory Tall advises paying attention to big gaps in expectations, especially when it comes to pay, working hours, responsibilities, or flexibility.

You dread working the next day

Finally, if within your first week you already feel a sense of dread about coming in the next day, listen to that feeling. Your gut is often picking up on things your mind has not fully processed yet. Do not brush it off.

