‘He filmed me on the MRT and wouldn’t stop — Am I really powerless to do anything?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: A regular day on Singapore’s MRT became surprisingly rough for a rail user when a man started recording her continuously, using his mobile phone. “I told him to stop, but he just kept filming me,” said the commuter. “I have no idea what he wanted to do with the footage. I know it’s technically legal to record someone in a public space, but it still made me really uncomfortable.”

It’s a situation that triggered a strong reaction online, exposing a grey area between legality and personal limits. Although filming other people in public spaces like the MRT is not against the law, the incident raises more profound questions about harassment and permission, especially when someone expresses distress and embarrassment.

Reddit users weighed in with a combination of hands-on advice and some humorous responses. One of the most common recommendations is to report it to SMRT staff. “Not much you can do, other than maybe just reporting to SMRT staff for them to have a record of the person,” one netizen wrote.

Another Redditor prompted the original poster to file an unused exit claim via the public transport app if she alighted from the train precipitately to avoid the guy. “They’ll look over your journey history and will, in all likelihood, refund the difference,” the commenter advised.

However, the responses weren’t all about officialdom, as some netizens proposed a more forceful tactic. “Film him back,” one Redditor commented — a suggestion backed by others, who further advised, “Record him back to assert dominance,” and even, “Shine your phone torch light back at him.”

While these ideas may seem daring (or even a little rude), they demonstrate a fundamental desire for control in a circumstance where one feels disrespected and vulnerable.

When does it cross the line?

More than a few commenters highlighted the fact that while public filming isn’t prohibited, to cause someone anguish through insistent filming can be viewed as harassment, and if the person filming follows you around or shifts positions just to stay near you, the situation could spiral into nuisance, stalking, and aggravation, which are serious legal offences in Singapore.

One Redditor proposed a technique to document such behaviour: “Record him at your initial position, then move to a different location. If he follows and you capture him again, now you have potential proof of stalking.”

Another commenter suggested taking a photo of the man as proof, notifying him that his behaviour is upsetting, and seeking help from the station staff or even the police if the conduct continues.

Navigating the legal and personal boundaries

This MRT incident is a reminder that while public spaces provide inadequate privacy, that doesn’t mean improper behaviour should go unchecked. Feeling discomfort when being recorded is valid, and so is speaking up.

Whether it’s notifying SMRT staff, making a police report, or merely stepping away and recording the episode for your defence, there are steps you can take.

In an era when cameras are always on, the most significant lesson to learn is that respect for other people’s ease, well-being, and consent still counts, even in public.

