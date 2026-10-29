HDB: Revised plans cut 1,200 homes to preserve more greenery at Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks following public feedback

Nick Karean | October 29, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Dense green forest surrounded by HDB flats and heritage buildings, illustrating Singapore’s revised housing plans to preserve more greenery

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore will build about 1,200 fewer homes at Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, retaining more greenery after public feedback raised concerns about forest loss, wildlife habitats and heritage. The revised plans will provide about 11,000 homes over the next decade. Maju Forest will have 4,000 public flats, while Gillman Barracks will have 7,000 homes, including about 5,500 public flats. Thousands of submissions shape revised housing plans The Housing and Development Board (HDB) received about 7,200 submissions for Maju Forest and 2,300 for Gillman Barracks during consultations from Jul 10 to Aug 6.

Residents and nature groups raised concerns about deforestation, wildlife movement, and whether other sites could meet housing needs. Some also stressed Gillman Barracks’ cultural and heritage value. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said the government would balance nature conservation with the need for accessible, affordable homes near families. More forest retained at both sites At Maju Forest, greenery will increase from eight hectares to 10 hectares, covering about 45 per cent of the 23-hectare site. The retained forest will become a nature park, helping wildlife such as Sunda pangolins and straw-headed bulbuls move through the area.

At Gillman Barracks, the area of greenery will expand from 8 hectares to 12 hectares. The plans will protect more forest around a hillock and strengthen links to the Southern Ridges and nearby nature areas.

All 25 buildings identified for retention under the original plans will still be kept. Some could be repurposed for commercial use and community amenities. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Housing needs still drive development HDB said demand stays strong as more young adults seek their own homes and smaller households become more common. The revised plans will guide detailed design, with further information on flat types and launch dates to come.

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