HDB residents complain new red paint makes their block look like a red-light district

SINGAPORE: Residents in an HDB Block recently complained that the new paint on their walls appeared as ‘bright red’, and it became uncomfortable to some.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, a 59-year-old photographer revealed that he became uncomfortable ever since their blocks were painted bright red a few months ago. He admitted that every afternoon, the glare from the walls makes his kitchen look reddish, and compared it was similar to a red-light district.

Furthermore, the resident admitted that he preferred the previous colour, which was blue. Previously, he also voted for a neutral colour scheme when the authorities recently repainted the blocks.

“Unexpectedly, the final vote result was bright red. I reported this to the town council, and they sent people down in September to paint the right-hand wall outside the kitchen white,” the resident proclaimed.

However, parts of the wall were still red, which became the reason why the problem was not completely solved. It was only in October that the authorities painted the remaining wall pink, which resolved the glare issue.

According to the resident, other people also complained to the town council about this issue, and the authorities only painted the exterior walls a lighter colour.

“However, the authorities only repainted the exterior walls of the units that received complaints, rather than repainting the entire block,” the man added.

When the Town Council was contacted, they admitted that the site of the HDB flats was once a brick factory, and was traditionally painted red to reflect the historical background. During the restoration and renovation process, the Council also declared that most residents chose a red colour scheme.

Moreover, the Town Council received feedback from the residents that the red was too bright, so they worked with contractors to incorporate more white to adjust the colour. A spokesperson stated that they appreciate the residents’ patience and would do their best to continue being committed to maintaining a comfortable living environment while also preserving the community’s cultural heritage.

Concerns about neighbourhood matters can be submitted via the LifeSG app, which routes reports to the appropriate authorities.