Friday, June 27, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
A group of multicultural students (for illustration purposes only)
International
1 min.Read

Harvard and University of Toronto brace for crisis, draft backup plan for international students

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

TORONTO: In an audacious and extraordinary move, Harvard University and the University of Toronto have teamed up to protect and defend the academic future of many international students who have been caught in the crossfire resulting from America’s ever-changing immigration guidelines.

Confronted with the uncertainties involved in US visa protocols, the two internationally esteemed institutions have come up with a contingency plan that would permit some Harvard graduate students to continue their education in Canada. This is the first official global backup plan to counter US government initiatives to curb international student registration.

The agreement involves Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. Under this plan, students who are unable to return to the United States would be offered an opportunity to continue their studies in Toronto, with projects co-instructed by teachers from both campuses.

In a joint statement to Reuters, the deans of both institutions stressed the value of academic permanence during these uncertain times, stressing their collective vow to support students confronted with immigration issues.

See also  South Korea’s Kim Seon-ho Returns to Acting Months After Controversy Surrounding Former Relationship

This move follows a contentious effort in May by the US Department of Homeland Security to strip Harvard’s ability to sign up international students, an initiative that was eventually obstructed by a federal judge. Notwithstanding the legal triumph, apprehensions remain among the 739 students from 92 countries presently registered in the Kennedy School’s programmes.

While the cross-border scheme will only be initiated if a considerable number of students are affected by visa or travel limitations, its introduction offers a vital safety net and assurance to the diverse global student population navigating an increasingly complex immigration environment.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore...

Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued...

TikTok scammer: Man, 76, loses S$55,500 to ‘good-looking’ woman who reached out to him

SINGAPORE: An uncle victimised by a woman, who contacted...

Business

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SIA CEO’s annual pay fell 13.5% to S$7m despite record profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon...

Singapore launches GaN hub to power next-gen semiconductors

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new S$123 million semiconductor facility...

Daruma Capital plans SGX listing to finance regional growth

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-based Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, which operates the...

Singapore Politics

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

Kitten stuffed into a container at tech park spurs outcry amid calls for harsher animal cruelty laws

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case of alleged kitten abuse at...

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });