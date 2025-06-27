Harvard and University of Toronto brace for crisis, draft backup plan for international students

TORONTO: In an audacious and extraordinary move, Harvard University and the University of Toronto have teamed up to protect and defend the academic future of many international students who have been caught in the crossfire resulting from America’s ever-changing immigration guidelines.

Confronted with the uncertainties involved in US visa protocols, the two internationally esteemed institutions have come up with a contingency plan that would permit some Harvard graduate students to continue their education in Canada. This is the first official global backup plan to counter US government initiatives to curb international student registration.

The agreement involves Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. Under this plan, students who are unable to return to the United States would be offered an opportunity to continue their studies in Toronto, with projects co-instructed by teachers from both campuses.

In a joint statement to Reuters, the deans of both institutions stressed the value of academic permanence during these uncertain times, stressing their collective vow to support students confronted with immigration issues.

This move follows a contentious effort in May by the US Department of Homeland Security to strip Harvard’s ability to sign up international students, an initiative that was eventually obstructed by a federal judge. Notwithstanding the legal triumph, apprehensions remain among the 739 students from 92 countries presently registered in the Kennedy School’s programmes.

While the cross-border scheme will only be initiated if a considerable number of students are affected by visa or travel limitations, its introduction offers a vital safety net and assurance to the diverse global student population navigating an increasingly complex immigration environment.