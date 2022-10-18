harry-potter’s-hagrid-actor-robbie-coltrane-dies

- Advertisement -

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 72 years old.

His cause of death has not been revealed, but the news of his passing was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright.

“My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, Oct 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough,” said Wright.

She also said that personally, she would remember him as “an abiding lay loyal client” and that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty.”

Coltrane’s television career started in 1979 with Waterloo Sunset, and he later found success in comedy on BBC’s A Kick Up the Eighties in the 80s with other big names in comedy like Tracey Ullman, Miriam Margoles and Rick

Later, he went on to win three BAFTA awards for playing Dr Edward Fitzgerald in Cracker.

Fellow actor Stephen Fry wrote of him on Twitter: I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love-struck all at the same time. Such depth, power, and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow, You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Coltrane leaves behind his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

