‘Happy spouse, happy house’: Singaporeans share what keeps their marriages strong

Aiah Bathan | October 9, 2026 3 m read

Pexels/Huy Nguyen A happy couple enjoying a romantic moment outdoors, sitting on a garden bench.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: There are many challenges when a couple enters married life, but happily married Singaporeans shared the habits and lessons that have helped them maintain a lasting and fulfilling marriage in a discussion on Reddit, when a netizen became interested in knowing how couples manage being in this season successfully. In the post, the netizen claimed that she is also in a happy marriage and is keen to know more from others by learning their perspectives. This has sparked a very interesting discussion, as other people openly shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section.

One comment admitted that she witnessed, from unhappy marriages, that the wives have a habit of constant nagging; because of this, she decided not to nag her husband after they got married. “I’ve seen how nagging ate away at my mum’s soul and flooded the household with unhappy energy. Best part is nagging never worked on my father. If anything, it pushed him to ‘rebel’,” a similar comment added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another netizen emphasised that husbands and wives should always be a team, and even if they have disagreements, they should talk about these privately and root for each other publicly.

“Remember that you're on the same team. When an argument happens, it’s always the 2 of you vs. the problem, never you vs. your partner,” a commenter remarked. A comment also debunked the idea of a happy wife, happy life. Instead, the couple should be considerate of each other and start thinking “happy spouse, happy house.” Furthermore, a few more netizens focused on the importance of communication in marriages, where one claimed: “Don't assume what your partner wants/likes/doesn't want/doesn't like. Always talk.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Always try to understand your spouse’s perspective first instead of trying to explain/justify your perspective,” another shared. One more netizen declared that in a relationship, one should never keep score, and the couple should be understanding to each other—be loving and give the most generous interpretation to every situation.

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“Life changes. Health changes. Money and circumstances change. You both will change too. Adapt together instead of expecting the person you married to remain exactly the same forever,” a comment concluded. Overall, this discussion highlighted that a lasting and happy marriage is not built on grand gestures, but on the couple’s consistent effort, open communication and mutual understanding towards one another. While every relationship has its own challenges, many agreed that couples should face their journey as a team by being considerate of each other’s changing needs and continue choosing one another.