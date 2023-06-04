Halimah Yacob: Really, really, really NO?

Good of outgoing President Halimah Yacob not to run for another term. There is only one possible reason why the establishment would want her to go for another six years -convenience. And for her to oblige would not benefit Singaporeans whatsoever.

If Madam Halimah had decided to run again, how would that be justified on the grounds of Malays-only turn? Having a Malays-only second term sounds wrong, even and especially if another no-contest emerges.

Yet, at the same time, please do not rule out the possibility that she may actually run for a second term after she has been “persuaded” in the national interest to continue. This time there would be a contest, with a candidate who could not possibly beat her. Anything is possible.

This then leads us to the question of why the establishment may be keen to extend her presidency.

I quote Madam Halimah’s parting words: “The unifying role of the presidency, working closely together with the government to safeguard Singapore’s future, has always been critical to our nation’s success, and will be even more important going forward, as we find our way in a troubled and uncertain world.”

The country is in the midst of a leadership transition and requires stability to deal with a new world order emerging out of the pandemic and the US-China rivalry and does not need the distraction of a rowdy Presidential Election. Lawrence Wong and his 4G team have just been coming to grips with what they are supposed to do.

But there is no such thing as an artificial stability to make everything easier for the new 4G team. That is the last thing that we want for a dominant party that has been in power for so long. Wong has to be tested.

The EP system must evolve and be regularly tested. The government must be able to deal with different types of Elected Presidents on a regular basis, if at all the EP is to act as the extra check on government spending of reserves and appointments of key office holders. Familiarity may breed unquestioning group-think.

Having a credible and highly respected Elected President with some real powers or moral authority to check and guide the government in times of crisis is important for Singapore.

It is not possible to over-plan for the future. Something would usually happen to throw up a curveball. There are signs that the Singapore political system is starting to come alive together with changing expectations of younger voters.

I expect the Workers’ Party to strengthen its role as the alternative party in GE2025, the Progress Singapore Party to make further progress into Parliament and the Singapore Democratic Party to finally have its first MPs.

The role of the Elected President will be a crucial one during this transition period of Singapore’s history. Particularly if no member of the Lee family is in the next government – or is the next President.

Tan Bah Bah, consulting editor of TheIndependent.Sg, is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company.

