SINGAPORE: Recent statistics have revealed a concerning trend in Singapore: approximately one in two preschool-aged children suffers from tooth decay.

Experts attribute a significant portion of this issue to widespread parental misconceptions about the importance of caring for milk teeth.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Dental Centre reported that in the past year, over 1,800 children aged six and below visited their facility. Alarmingly, more than 40% of these young patients—around 800 children—were diagnosed with tooth decay.

According to dental professionals, the problem is compounded by two primary factors: high-sugar diets and insufficient brushing routines.

However, a major contributing factor lies in parents’ lack of understanding about oral health. Many assume milk teeth do not require proper care since they eventually fall out.

This belief often leads parents to neglect preventive dental care, delaying dentist visits until serious issues such as pain or visible decay arise. By this stage, children often require more complex treatments, such as fillings or other restorative procedures.

To combat this issue, the NUS Dental Centre launched a pilot program in September this year aimed at improving oral health education among families.

The initiative engaged 60 kindergarten children and their parents in a series of activities designed to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene from an early age.

The centre intends to expand this program by hosting similar events every quarter to reach more families.

Dental experts emphasize that proper oral care for milk teeth is critical. Not only do healthy primary teeth support proper chewing and speech development, but they also pave the way for the growth of healthy permanent teeth.

Parents are urged to prioritize brushing their children’s teeth twice daily, limit sugary snacks and beverages, and schedule regular dental checkups to ensure long-term oral health.